Street Fighter’s Strongest Character Might Not Even Be From Its Own Series

Year 4 of Street Fighter 6 is halfway done, with new characters Yasmine and Arjun being received by fans in vastly different ways as brand-new fighters to the series. With the guest character Tifa Lockheart from Final Fantasy 7 as the next character to arrive in early 2027, fans are worried that the character might break the game in such a way that it can never be repaired, at least when it comes to fighter balance. Given how the last guests in Street Fighter 6 have released, it really is anyone’s guess to how developer Capcom will approach integrating Tifa in their biggest fighting game to date.

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The decisions Capcom has made for SF6 have been somewhat contentious, starting with the announcement of three series newcomers as part of the Year 4 DLC for the game. Tifa is one guest character among several new faces, with long-time fans wishing for older fighters from past games to return rather than a collection of unfamiliar combatants. That being said, the mixture of receptions to the last two characters in this stretch of DLC may allow Tifa to stay somewhat grounded, and not be a broken mess that causes riots among Street Fighter 6 players.

Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Is Coming to Street Fighter 6 in Early 2027 After Two Other Controversial DLC Fighters

Tifa has no release date right now, with players expecting the character to drop sometime around February or March 2027 based on the timeline Capcom provided. This would fit in line with Street Fighter 6‘s other DLC releases, with Year 4 announced in June 2026 with the expectation that the four characters within it would be added to the game over the course of a year. Tifa coming out in Early 2027 would give the last character Bosch time to release around April or May 2027, a few months apart like all DLC fighters for the game has done so far.

What makes Tifa’s release so concerning is how Capcom has handled the first two DLC fighters in Year 4 — Yasmine and Arjun. Yasmine was added to the game on August 3, 2026, after an initial gameplay trailer built up a lot of hype surrounding the character. The fast and aggressive fighting style of Yasmine had many players excited to try the fighter, even those who initially complained of Year 4 lacking classic Street Fighter characters like Vega or Urien. The duality of Yasmine’s cute and confident personality while wielding a karambit knife also made the character fascinating, with them also being the first Street Fighter from the Philippines. The cultural iconography woven into the character was appealing too, yet Yasmine’s release deflated much of the excitement surrounding her.

Simply put, Yasmine was a weak character compared to the rest of the Street Fighter 6 roster, dealing minimal damage and having a lack of creative skill expression with her fighting style. She was underwhelming at best, and downright boring at worst. As a result, players worried that the rest of the Year 4 Character Pass would be similarly disappointing, perhaps causing Capcom to overcorrect with the next character, Arjun. Although his release is somewhat recent, Arjun has the opposite problem compared to Yasmine, existing as an overpowered, broken, or “OP” mess within Street Fighter 6 right now.

Arjun’s Broken Gameplay Design Hints at Tifa Also Being Released With Greater Strength

Courtesy of Capcom

The problems with Arjun don’t take away from a fun gameplay design, as the character is very much an “all or nothing” archetype in Street Fighter 6. The stubby, short-range, and slow normal attacks of Arjun are paired with incredible special moves, which are meant to build up an opponents grey health when blocked. Arjun can chain moves together to inflict tons of grey health damage onto an enemy, before getting a stray hit to convert that build-up into massive punishment that takes away almost an entire life bar in one swing. With positive frame data on some of his attacks too, Arjun is extremely dangerous, while also being very easy to pick up and play yourself.

Arjun is the type of fighting game character casual players will get increasingly mad at, as he requires specific match-up knowledge to take down. Even with the right idea to defeat him, a good Arjun players could prey upon the patterns you’ve learned, tricking you to secure rounds in surprising ways. The headaches Arjun can cause has made fans irritated at his simplistic but powerful design, and instilled a worry that Tifa could share many traits of Arjun in the near future. Due to Tifa’s status as a popular guest character, she could be made to be also incredibly easy for new players to try, with powerful techniques like Arjun to create another menace on the roster.

Initial DLC Disappointment Has Likely Made Capcom More Nervous About Year 4 Character Power

Courtesy of Capcom

Arjun’s broken status is likely a way for Capcom to get players invested in the Year 4 DLC again, promising a super-powered character rather than a weaker one like Yasmine. While this does throw a wrench into players who want a greater power balance for Street Fighter 6‘s roster, it is an effective marketing strategy seen by many DLC drops for fighting games these days. Capcom may have looked at Yasmine’s reception and decided to not focus as much on whether a new DLC character was balanced, but rather if they were easy to play and easy to win with. By that logic, Tifa could easily be the most powerful character in the game until a patch inevitably nerfs her and Arjun.

Unlike Arjun, whose innate strength had to sell him as a newcomer, Tifa could be dialed back due to players buying her as DLC regardless of power level. There are enough fans of Final Fantasy 7 to invest in Tifa, including players who have never touched a fighting game in their lives. That being said, with the shifting DLC strategy from Yasmine to Arjun from Capcom, Tifa’s easy of use and overall balance compared to other Street Fighter 6 characters could be extremely different from what players are used to, in the same way guests like Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui were for the game’s second year.

Do you think Tifa will be strong or weak when she releases in Street Fighter 6? Let us know in the comments below!