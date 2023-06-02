Street Fighter 6 Trailer Reveals Classic Looks for Cammy, Ryu, and More

When Street Fighter 6 releases on June 2nd, returning favorites like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Cammy will all have updated looks. However, purists will be happy to know that Outfit 2 for each returning fighter will be based on their classic designs. These options can be unlocked through the game's World Tour mode, or they can be purchased using Fighter Coins. For newcomers like Lily, Capcom has given them new designs showcasing "their personalities on full display in their own drip."

A trailer showcasing the Outfit 2 options can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Fans of the classics, rejoice! 🤩



Reception to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive! The classic designs look fantastic in the new game's engine, and the fact that they can be unlocked through normal gameplay has also received praise. The Street Fighter franchise has developed a passionate fanbase over the years, and many longtime players have a connection to those original looks. It's nice to know that players will be able to choose those designs, and it gives players even more incentive to spend time with World Tour mode! Of course, players that don't want to spend the time unlocking these looks in World Tour can always spend the Fighter Coins. Those looking to get more Fighter Coins for the game can do so through a new promotion from Chipotle, which readers can learn about right here.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hype surrounding the game has been incredibly strong in the months leading up to release, and reviews have been extremely positive. Street Fighter 6 is looking like a return to form for the fighting game franchise, and Capcom seems to have made a number of major improvements over past entries. World Tour mode allows players to create their own player avatar and explore different locations in a story-based mode. The story puts a major focus on the character Luke, who was introduced as the final DLC fighter in Street Fighter V.

