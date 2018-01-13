Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Video Showcases the V-Trigger II For All Characters

The team behind Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition has just released a huge new video showcasing how the V-Trigger II will increase tactical depth for all characters in-game. For those curious as to how that will affect their favourite character’s playstyle, this video shows exactly what will be enhanced with this new mechanic implemented before the Arcade Edition drops this month.

The video, seen above, goes into detail about each fighter takes to the V-Trigger IIs and what that means for the overall play experience. Capcom has also made it incredibly easy for players that are loyal to one character by providing timestamps for when each fighter is highlighted:

Ryu 00:56

Ken 01:33

Chun-Li 02:29

Cammy 03:12

Nash 03:58

M. Bison 04:45

Vega 05:44

Birdie 06:30

Karin 07:21

R. Mika 08:10

Zangief 08:56

Dhalsim 09:38

Rashid 10:20

Laura 11:11

F.A.N.G. 12:01

Necalli 12:59

Alex 13:32

Guile 14:15

Ibuki 14:59

Balrog 15:43

Juri 16:22

Urien 17:12

Akuma 18:07

Kolin 19:03

Ed 20:01

Abigail 20:53

Menat 21:48

Zeku 22:37

Street Fighter V is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC. The Arcade Edition will be introduced on January 16th. For more about the game, as per GameStop:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include everything from the original release of Street Fighter V, along with the addition of brand new gameplay-related content including Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, Gallery, New V-Triggers, a completely redesigned User Interface and more. Current Street Fighter V players will also receive all of this new content for free via an in-game update when Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition releases.

Features: