Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Video Showcases the V-Trigger II For All Characters

The team behind Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition has just released a huge new video showcasing how the V-Trigger II will increase tactical depth for all characters in-game. For those curious as to how that will affect their favourite character’s playstyle, this video shows exactly what will be enhanced with this new mechanic implemented before the Arcade Edition drops this month.
The video, seen above, goes into detail about each fighter takes to the V-Trigger IIs and what that means for the overall play experience. Capcom has also made it incredibly easy for players that are loyal to one character by providing timestamps for when each fighter is highlighted:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Ryu 00:56
Ken 01:33
Chun-Li 02:29
Cammy 03:12
Nash 03:58
M. Bison 04:45
Vega 05:44
Birdie 06:30
Karin 07:21
R. Mika 08:10
Zangief 08:56
Dhalsim 09:38
Rashid 10:20
Laura 11:11
F.A.N.G. 12:01
Necalli 12:59
Alex 13:32
Guile 14:15
Ibuki 14:59
Balrog 15:43
Juri 16:22
Urien 17:12
Akuma 18:07
Kolin 19:03
Ed 20:01
Abigail 20:53
Menat 21:48
Zeku 22:37
Street Fighter V is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC. The Arcade Edition will be introduced on January 16th. For more about the game, as per GameStop:
Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include everything from the original release of Street Fighter V, along with the addition of brand new gameplay-related content including Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, Gallery, New V-Triggers, a completely redesigned User Interface and more. Current Street Fighter V players will also receive all of this new content for free via an in-game update when Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition releases.
Features:
- What’s Included: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include everything from the original Street Fighter V release, plus all Season 1 and 2 Character Pass content, which includes 12 playable characters and 12 premium costumes.
- New Modes and Features: In addition to the main game, the following content will be included in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: and will be available as a free update to existing Street Fighter V players beginning on January 16:
- Arcade Mode – choose from six different paths themed after classic Street Fighter games.
- Gallery – unlock hundreds of illustrations as you play through Arcade Mode.
- Extra Battle – complete timed challenges to obtain exclusive costumes throughout 2018.
- New V-Triggers – each character will have two V-Triggers, adding even more depth to the combat system.
- New Visuals – the user interface is being redesigned with new color schemes, revised menus and exciting pre-and-post-fight effects.
- New Challengers: The original roster of 16 fighters is joined by 12 new challengers from Season 1 and 2, bringing the current roster count up to 28. The 12 additional characters are not available for free to current Street Fighter V players, but can be accessed using earned Fight Money or purchased in-game currency.
- PS4 and PC Cross-Platform Play: Current players of Street Fighter V and future owners of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will be placed into the same player pool, with PS4 and PC cross-platform play continuing to unite fans into a unified player base.
- Stay Updated – The initial Street Fighter V purchase is still the only one that consumers need to make to ensure they always have the most up-to-date version of the title.