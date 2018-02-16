Street Fighter V Blanka Gameplay Video Shows Off His Moves In-Game

Capcom has just dropped a new gameplay video to show off Blanka making his way into the game thanks to the Arcade Edition of Street Fighter V. The video above showcases all of his moves, a full character introduction, and more. Check it out!

For a little more backstory regarding the formerly known as Jimmy character, here is how Capcom has officially described the fighter and his beginnings with the franchise:

“First appearing in Street Fighter II, Blanka (birth name, Jimmy), survived a plane crash over the Amazon and learned to fend for himself by fighting wild animals and developing survival skills. He eventually found his way to civilization where he met Sakura and Dan, and developed deep friendships with them over time. Blanka’s mother, Samantha, happened to see him on TV and tearfully reunited with him to bring him home.

In SFV: AE, Blanka is living peacefully with his mother, and has adapted well to being introduced back into society. One day, a suspicious salesman approaches him and offers a way to make Blanka famous by mass producing a doll made in Blanka’s likeness. Will it work? Find out in his character story mode!”

If you haven’t checked out Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition yet, it contains all of the season one and two DLC characters, as well as a few additional modes:

Arcade Mode

Extra Battle Mode

V-Triggers for the roster

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition includes everything from the original release of Street Fighter V, along with the addition of brand new gameplay-related content including Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, Gallery, New V-Triggers, a completely redesigned User Interface and more.

The original roster of 16 fighters is joined by 12 new challengers from Season 1 and 2, bringing the current roster count up to 28. For more on how the addition plays out, check out a blurb from our full review below:

“While Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition should’ve been the route that Capcom took all along with the game (it would’ve saved a ton of heartache), it’s nice to see that the publisher finally got things right, and created a fighting game loaded with options, features and hours of fisticuff opportunities. My only hope now is that it also rights the ship with Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, by adding new modes and a second season of characters sooner rather than later. It’s a great game, but I know it has the potential to be even greater with an expanded roster. That, and, well, I just want to play Silver Samurai again. Reasons.”