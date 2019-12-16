Street Fighter V Reveals New Fighter

Though it was only recently announced as even existing, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition‘s roster continues to grow. The first new fighter, revealed at the same time as the new version of the iconic fighting video game, was Gill, and he’s now available. But this second new fighter is on an entirely different level; Street Fighter IV boss Seth is coming to the new video game — and in an all-new form to boot.

It would appear that Seth canonically survived defeat in Street Fighter IV, and whatever remained paired with an entirely new form. There now appears to be both a more masculine and more feminine form of Seth, allowing for an incredibly wide variety of costumes. If you’re not familiar, Seth’s big thing is stealing moves and using them against opponents.

SF1 had Sagat, SFII had M. Bison and SFIII had Gill. Now it’s time for Seth, the boss of SFIV, to return to the stage in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. And what better way for the “King of Chaos” to make a grand entrance than with this striking new form! pic.twitter.com/I83zJnaYE8 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 16, 2019

Here’s how Capcom describes Seth in the press release announcing their addition to the roster of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition:

“The Street Fighter series has always featured memorable bosses, and Seth’s iconic role in Street Fighter IV was no different. After Seth’s demise in that past appearance, part of the intelligence survived and the remnants of the biological brain have been paired with a new physical form in Champion Edition. Always seeking new data from the fiercest fighters in the world, Seth has the ability to steal moves and use them against an opponent. That means players who go up against Seth should plan accordingly and expect to get a taste of their own medicine.”

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and PC on February 14, 2020. Seth’s release date appears to be paired with the new version of the game as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise right here.