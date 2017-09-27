A New Street Fighter V Update Brings Costumes, New Stage Into The Fray

We’ve seen a number of key additions to Street Fighter V, including extra fighters and other goodies. But now a new update has arrived that introduces a number of unique outfits that will definitely get you in a Halloween frame of mind…if you can get over the strangeness of some of them.

The content offers a mixture of cool stuff, including some great school outfits along with the Halloween costumes introduced last year, as well as this interesting sleepover outfit that Chun Li is wearing above. Is that comfortable to sleep in, we wonder?

There’s also a new stage included with the pack called the English Manor, which will remind players of a classic stage included in Super Street Fighter II – especially if you’re a fan of Cammy. For other nostalgic purposes, you can also get your hands on some great music packs that feature classic tunes from the original Street Fighter II, in case you really want to crank up the 90’s in the best way possible.

The costumes and music packs can be purchased for $3.99. If you want the English Manor stage, you can buy it with either real money ($3.99) or Fight Money (70,000) to add it to your collection. Whatever you prefer, there’s a lot of Street Fighter love to go around.

Street Fighter V is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.