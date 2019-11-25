StudioMDHR Reveals The Art of Cuphead Limited Edition Book

Art books are an awesome way for gamers to get a behind-the-scenes look at game design. If there’s one game that lends itself particularly well to that concept, it’s Cuphead. The game was a critical and commercial smash, thanks in no small part to its aesthetic, influenced by cartoons of the 1930s. In early 2020, developer StudioMDHR and Dark Horse Books will release The Art of Cuphead, granting players a tantalizing look at how the game came to be. Hardcore fans have a bit of a bigger option, however, because the book is also getting a limited edition release, with even more exciting things to see!

According to StudioMDHR, the limited edition of the book will come with a cloth slipcase as well as a set of acetate sheets breaking down the illustration of Cuphead’s start screen. The acetate sheets will be accompanied by a portfolio for storage. The limited edition of the book will retail for $99.99. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for $69.99 with a ship date slated for March 17th.

Fans looking to spend a little less will still find plenty to sink their teeth into in the game’s standard edition, though. The book promises a plethora of previously unseen concept art and early production work from the main game, as well as the DLC. While some art books tend to focus more on the pictures than the words, The Art of Cuphead will also contain insights on the game’s development process from directors Chad and Jared Moldenhauer. The standard edition of The Art of Cuphead will retail for $39.99. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon for $27.99.

Originally released in 2017 for Windows and Xbox One, Cuphead follows the adventures of the titular hero alongside brother, Mugman. When Cuphead and Mugman lose their souls gambling with the devil, the only way to save themselves is to help the devil collect the souls of other debtors by defeating them in battle. Since then, Cuphead has sold more than five million copies and won numerous awards, including Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2017. In 2019, the game was announced for Nintendo Switch and Tesla vehicles. The game has also received tons of merchandise, including coloring books and Funko Pops and is the subject of an upcoming animated series from Netflix.

