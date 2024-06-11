Stumble Guys Adds Local Multiplayer on Xbox

Earlier this year, Stumble Guys made its debut on Xbox, marking the first time the mobile game was made playable on consoles. At the time, Scopely revealed an exclusive feature for console players: local split-screen multiplayer. It's been several months since we heard about the feature, but it's now live on Xbox, allowing up to four people to play together locally. At this time, there doesn't seem to be a way for other players to use their own Stumble Guys account; basically, you're just acting as a guest in this account, and will have to use skins and cosmetics owned by that player.

A trailer for local multiplayer in Stumble Guys can be found below.

How Split-Screen Multiplayer Works in Stumble Guys

To start a local match, players must go into the Party section on the home screen. Following today's update, a section on the following screen will now read "Local Party" and will prompt players to connect other controllers. Once players are situated, they can join a normal or custom game. As can be seen from the trailer, local players won't simply compete against one another; they'll still be competing with 32 total players at the start. Basically, it's still the same Stumble Guys experience, but now multiple people in the same room can jump in. While there are some ways that the feature can be improved, it's nice to see local multiplayer finally implemented!

At this time, we don't know if local multiplayer will be offered in any of the other console versions of Stumble Guys. The game was released fairly recently on PlayStation, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in the near future. Split-screen multiplayer would make a lot of sense on Switch at the very least, but nothing has been announced at this time.

Stumble Guys Console vs. Mobile

Since releasing on console, the different versions of Stumble Guys have been somewhat disjointed. While players can sync their accounts between the mobile version with the one on Xbox, events don't carry over. For example, right now, the mobile version has content based on Looney Tunes, following a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event last month. The special maps based on those franchises have not been brought over to console, and the skins haven't either. The same was also true for the game's Ghostbusters content, though the skins were eventually made playable on console if you unlocked them on mobile.

It remains to be seen whether Scopley will keep the console and mobile experiences mostly separate, or if we'll see them brought closer together in the future. Whatever the case might be, it's nice to see the developers giving the console version of the game more attention, and some exclusive features!

Are you planning to try local multiplayer in Stumble Guys? Are you happy to see this feature added? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!