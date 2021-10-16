Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fans Are Hating Flash’s New Look

During today’s DC FanDome event, Rocksteady revealed a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The video was completely different from the one that aired last year, offering a lot more information about some of the characters that will be appearing in the game. Superman appeared yet again, but this trailer also introduced Green Lantern and the Flash, as well. While fans seem to be digging John Stewart’s appearance in the game, reactions to the Flash’s design have been a lot more negative. The costume is a little on the busy side, adding armor similar to the character’s look in the DCEU, as well as some strange looking goggles. As a result, many fans took to social media to share their disappointment with the design!

What did you think of the Suicide Squad: kill the Justice League trailer? How do you feel about the Flash’s new look? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Flash’s new costume!

Those goggles aren’t looking good.

https://twitter.com/BarryJustRun/status/1449433092951793669

Flash doesn’t need armor.

https://twitter.com/DoneHoldingBack/status/1449434584282714112

Clearly, this was the trailer’s low point.

https://twitter.com/JustTheGoat216/status/1449432968037117956

Why mess with perfection?

https://twitter.com/RayisMoonKnight/status/1449432083563106305

Everything else looked good!

https://twitter.com/demonicnatsu/status/1449430297108520961

“Weird” is one way to put it…

https://twitter.com/Darhknesss/status/1449429898238611461

…ugly is another!

https://twitter.com/merakyle/status/1449429870266642436

Not everyone hates it, though!