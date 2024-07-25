Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Mrs. Freeze Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as Season 2 has officially kicked off. The major highlight of today’s update is that it has added a new playable character to the game’s roster: Mrs. Freeze! An Elseworlds take on the iconic Batman villain, Mrs. Freeze comes from a world where Brainiac’s invasion has left her planet in a dying state. The last survivor of her world, Mrs. Freeze is desperate to save her wife, who remains cryogenically frozen (just like Nora Fries in the standard DC Universe).

Mrs. Freeze will have a unique set of skills that should greatly set her apart from the rest of the Suicide Squad cast. Her ice based powers will allow her to create Ice Paths, similar to the Marvel hero Iceman. She also has ranged weapons for attacking Braniac’s forces from far away, as well as an ice axe that can deal damage up close. Following Mrs. Freeze’s release, at least two more characters will be added to the game’s roster. At this time, nothing has been confirmed, but rumors point to Lawless appearing in Season 3 and Deathstroke in Season 4.

Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Ice to Meet You

Victoria Frias is an ice-cold, self-sufficient survivalist who has watched her Elseworld turn to ice as Brainiac’s invasion took hold. By the time we meet her in Season 2, she has spent years as the last holdout of her dying planet, unwilling to leave her cryogenically frozen wife behind. But after being recruited by the Squad, she may have the chance to save her – and unleash icy hell.

Mrs. Freeze is bringing some much-needed expertise to the Squad in the form of her freeze tech, primarily used for her super-slick traversal. Able to create Ice Paths in mid air, she can slide swiftly to wherever the action be, whether it’s down on the ground or way up high. And for a boost of speed her Loop-De-Loop will have her flying into the fray.

Mrs. Freeze can approach combat in a variety of ways, with different tools to suit every method. With Heavy Weapons, she brings the fight directly to Brainiac’s forces, pelting them with a hailstorm of bullets from close to mid-range, which works perfectly with her fast and direct traversal. Plus, for when you need to really to go in for the kill, her Frozen Axe can deliver powerful, meaty swings and is further enabled by her tanky style of gameplay, focussing on Shield Harvesting.

To recruit Mrs. Freeze to your Squad, you will need to complete a series of Incursions to locate her before she can be… persuaded to join.

Hell Freezes Over

One of the big additions in Season 2 is the new Frozen Elseworld to explore. You’ll find a few familiar sights: the Skull Ship in the sky and Brainiac’s forces are everywhere trying to take over… but this iced-over Elseworld is full of surprises once you break through the permafrost.

The world you’ll discover is the result of a final act of sabotage by Mrs. Freeze. Once she realised the fight against Brainiac on her home world was unwinnable, she hatched a plan to destroy the Coluan Terraformers, sending the entire planet into an ice age. As the Suicide Squad break into this inhospitable world, they will be faced with a host of new challenges and dangers. The frozen climate causes ice storms to crash down to the ground as the Squad completes their missions, exploding in a flurry of frozen spikes and causing anyone caught inside to be frozen solid. Mastery of your character’s traversal will be a lifesaver in Season 2, as dodging the ice storms and pools of lava is the only way you’ll have a hope of surviving.

Ice Some Terminauts

Our episode 3 Infamy sets are based around the iconic DC Super-Villain, Killer Frost. Lore fans with long memories may remember her depiction in the. Assault on Arkham movie. Her powers are derived from absorbing heat and projecting cold, so you can expect her gearset bonuses to channel that same flavour. From one extreme to another, the Killer Frost Infamy Gear relies on setting your enemies ablaze before unleashing the devastation of weaponized thermal shock that will see them shatter before your eyes.

Throughout Season 2 a range of powerful Notorious items will be earnable throughout the Elseworlds, from the super hot to the super gross… Themed around iconic DC Super-Villains such as Firefly, Golden Glider and Parasite, these items will ensure your schemes are more dastardly than ever.

Cold Storage

To help you keep track of all this new loot, as part of our Season 2 update we will be introducing the Stash to the Hall of Justice. With the Stash, you will be able to store, breakdown, or compare a much larger number of items so that whatever Brainiac throws at you, you’ll have everything you need to tackle it head on. Plus, with a new grid system for viewing all your items and several options on how to sort your loot, you’ll never be left wondering why your boomerang won’t come back.

Dressed for the Cold

Season 2 is bringing with it a new Battle Pass, with both free and premium tracks full of awesome cosmetic items. The signature outfits are themed around everyone’s favourite mechanical genius/loveable nerd: Toyman. These outfits harken back to the golden age of toys with retro-futuristic designs and unique traversal effects. By suiting up the Squad with styles inspired by his favourite collectibles, you’ll be able to put the action back in action figure as you show Brainiac that playtime’s over.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug whereby the 2 Piece Bonus of Two-Face’s Tier 2 Infamy Set did not trigger its stated effects.

Fixed a bug that caused players’ to be unable to move if they started the ‘Superhero Rescue’ mission from the lobby with The Joker selected.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from progressing past the Flash Infused enemy unlock screen while playing as The Joker.

Fixed a bug during Killing Time whereby enemies would sometimes fail to spawn at certain Mastery levels.

Fixed a bug during the Episode 2 Brainiac boss fight whereby Brainiac could get stuck in mid air in an invulnerable state.

Fixed a bug during the ‘Wall to the Hall’ mission that sometimes caused an error message to display and prevented the Ice Cream Truck from moving.

Fixed a bug that occurred if players planted the C4 in the ‘Demolition Squad’ mission and then invited a friend to their game, resulting in the player being spawned inside the elevator.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to get stuck on a white screen after defeating Brainiac on Mastery Level 11 in Finite Crisis.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to encounter a message reading ‘error occurred signing in – please try again’ when launching the game.

Fixed a bug that occurred during Domination Assault missions whereby Priority Enemies in a different dimension to the player would incorrectly display as a Distraction Truck icon on the mini-map, rather than a red skull icon.

Fixed a bug that incorrectly caused the ‘Armor Piercing’ Legendary Augment to pierce Green Lantern Shields on Lantern Infused enemies.

Note: ‘Armor Piercing’ weapons should only pierce the Shield on enemies such as Scavengers, Troopers and Bombers.

Fixed a bug during the Batman boss fight whereby flashlights would not toggle on when aiming with an Intergang firearm.

Fixed a bug that caused the stats on the Master V version of ‘Two-Face’s Argumentum’ to be higher than intended.

Fixed the unlock requirement for the ‘Shiny Gnashers’ trinket to read ‘Exclusive Promotional Item’.

Fixed a bug in Deadshot’s route of the Prelude whereby the Grenade item would not unlock during the ‘Throw Grenade’ tutorial

Fixed a bug in the unlock requirement for ‘Riddler Call 5’, whereby players would be required to complete all Riddler challenges in the base game and Episode 1, as opposed to the correct unlock requirement of just completing Episode 1 Riddler challenges.

Fixed a bug that prevented players being retroactively awarded certain codex unlocks and cosmetic items after their unlock requirements were fixed in a patch.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from switching tabs in the Store when previewing the Titan Infected outfits.

Fixed a bug during Domination Assault missions that caused players to regain all lives when defeated by a Raising Hell Hit Squad, rather than fail the mission.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused rooftop emplacements to spawn without any enemies, making the turret impossible to destroy.

Fixed a bug that occurred when loading into Metropolis with Episode 1 as the active Episode whereby players would sometimes encounter placeholder text in the unlock screen.

Fixed a bug that caused ‘Episode 2 Duality’ to display as the active Episode, regardless of which was actually selected.

Fixed a bug with the Master II version of the Two-Face Tier 1 Infamy Set Shield Mod “In Propria Persona” that caused it to have a higher Overcharge than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from using triggers to switch tabs after viewing certain Outfits.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players’ Fear Rank to get stuck, preventing progression.

Fixed a bug whereby sometimes an alert would appear and the squad would turn invisible when players joined and then quit a session in Episode 2.

Fixed a bug that caused the combat music to stop and/or start incorrectly when encountering enemies in Metropolis.

Fixed a bug that caused certain pop-up messages during Domination Assault missions to appear faded.

Fixed a bug that momentarily caused the background of the Store to be visible after a Rival Taunt/Anti-Hero Shot instead of smoothly repeating.

Fixed a bug that prevented the correct dialogue from playing during the Promotinaut Intel screen.

Fixed a bug that whereby the player would briefly be considered out of bounds when exploding inside a Gizmo Flying Car as The Joker during Distraction Truck missions.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused an alert screen to pop-up when players launched the game.

Fixed a bug that caused Riddler AR challenges to not auto-fail when players traverse more than 150m away.

Fixed a bug that prevented the ‘remaining Hit Squad enemies’ counter from appearing when playing in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug whereby players who have spent 30 minutes in a server alone were not being placed in a single player session as they should be.

Fixed a bug whereby the ‘Highest Mastery Level Completed’ stat was not updating in Episode 2.

Fixed a bug during Domination Assault missions that sometimes caused Phased enemies to not have the correct Phased VFX applied to them.

Fixed a bug that caused certain types of Hit Squad enemies to not count towards the mission progress when killed in a Distraction Beacon mission.

Fixed a bug that caused Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosions grenade to not do any damage to Green Lantern Infused Corrupted Tanks.

Fixed a bug that caused one of the A.R.G.U.S. personnel to appear twice in the cinematic after returning Joker to the Hall of Justice.

Fixed a bug on Booster Shot Shotguns that caused the Augment to proc per pellet instead of per shot, causing the Combo Counter to deplete much faster than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosion grenade from damaging Green Lantern Infused Choppers.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosion grenade from damaging Green Lantern mine Constructs and Brainiac Drones when thrown from above.

Various UI fixes.

Various crash fixes.

Various audio fixes.

Various AI fixes.

Various performance fixes.

Various localisation fixes.

Known Issues

In “Killing Time”, if a player exits through the portal with enough momentum that they would otherwise fall into water, they may get stuck on the exit screen. WORKAROUND: Make sure you land on solid ground when using the exit portal.

In rare cases firearms will repeatedly fire and reload without any player input, until you run out of ammo. WORKAROUND: Switch to your other firearm.



In some cases, players may lose connection to the host during the 3rd round of the Sending a Signal (Finite Crisis) and Freeze Frame (Episode 3) Incursions.

In rare cases, enemies may stop spawning and players may experience a crash during the “Frozen Assets” and “Snow Patrol” missions after destroying the first weak point.

Seasonal banners may sometimes not unlock after obtaining all of the Episode’s Infamous gear.

Some placeholder text can be seen when a Mrs. Freeze is added to the Social Squad.

