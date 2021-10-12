Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Teaser Lets You Call, Text Amanda Waller

A new interactive teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shared this week that gives people the opportunity to contact DC’s Amanda Waller, the character who directs the actions of the Suicide Squad group. The number can be called or texted with different results depending on which method you choose, but it seems as though texting will lead to more communications in the future. This teaser also conspicuously comes ahead of the game’s appearance at the upcoming DC FanDome event.

The contact number for Waller can be seen below courtesy of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitter account after it was shared with no additional context. If you try and call the number, you’ll get a pre-recorded message from Waller who assumes that you’re Harley Quinn trying to prank her. Waller reprimands you for calling when you’ve been given so many weapons and resources to take out your targets and demands that you get back to work.

https://twitter.com/suicidesquadRS/status/1447955282001338369

If you text the number, however, you’ll get a different result. You’ll get a response that says “This is Amanda Waller – do you have A.R.G.U.S. clearance to be speaking with me?” A link is also provided that’ll allow people to enter in their name and contact information so that they can presumably receive further updates about the game. Doing so earns you another response from Waller saying that you’re in the system but that you shouldn’t expect her to answer right away whenever you contact her.

Shortly after that, another text came through which asks how you received this number and if you worked for A.R.G.U.S. Responding to that one didn’t yield another response from Waller, so not every message warrants a response apparently. More texts will presumably start coming in as we get closer to both DC FanDome and the release of the game itself, but hopefully Waller won’t make a habit of calling people who’ve given their number.

While the game’s been confirmed for an appearance at FanDome, we don’t yet know what will be shown there. Details shared previously about the DC event confirmed that both Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights would be there following their reveals from the first FanDome that took place last year.

DC FanDome 2021 is scheduled to start on October 16th. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to release in 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.