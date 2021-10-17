Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Trailer Reveals Important New Story Details

For the first time in over a year, Rocksteady Studios and WB Games finally gave us a new glimpse of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League thanks to a new trailer that debuted during this weekend’s DC FanDome event. While the trailer in question didn’t contain any actual gameplay footage from the upcoming co-op-centric title, it did give us a much better idea of how the game’s narrative is taking shape. And while some of these story beats were easy to glean from the trailer at face value, Rocksteady seems to have tucked a number of secrets away as well.

In a general sense, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is going to see the titular Suicide Squad going face to face with the Justice League. Based on both trailers we have been shown, the members of the Justice League seem to be under the control of Brainiac, who is a longtime Superman villain. However, it doesn’t seem like Brainiac has yet taken control of the entire superhero group just yet. The latest video that was released at DC FanDome only showed Superman, Green Lantern, and The Flash under the control of Brainiac. Conversely, Wonder Woman seems to have avoided being controlled prior to the events of the game kicking off. Certain sequences of the latest trailer even show Wonder Woman duking it out with Superman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other Justice League member that has yet to be seen in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is that of Batman. The only time Batman is seen within this trailer is via a gold statue, which seems to reside within the Hall of Justice. Since Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place within the larger world that Rocksteady has already established with its Batman Arkham titles, it’s hard to know what the status of Batman might be. Those who saw Batman: Arkham Knight through to completion may remember that Batman seemingly died at the end of Rocksteady’s 2015 title. However, it’s not actually known if Batman died or if instead he just looked to disappear and faked his own death.

The one major way in which Batman does seem to be showing up in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League based on what we have been shown so far is via his gadgets. There are a handful of pieces of gear that show up in this trailer that resemble items that Batman often uses. One of these items is a glider of some sort that Harley Quinn can be seen flying in with. Another notable piece of Batman tech looks to be that of the Batmobile, which is also shown at one point in the latest trailer. Based on how it is outfitted, though, this vehicle seems to be one that the Suicide Squad may be using.

All in all, there’s still a ton that we don’t know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but the story is definitely shaping up to be quite interesting. We’ll have to wait until 2022 to see if Rocksteady can deliver once again when the game releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.