Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online Schedule Released

Over the years, Games Done Quick, LLC has raised a significant amount of money for various charities. This summer, in lieu of an in-person event, the group will run Summer Games Done Quick 2020 as an online-only affair. A number of major games will be played for charity during the event, including a mix of recent games and old-school favorites. The full line-up can be found in a link in the Tweet below, but here is a sampling of the games that will be on display: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Super Mario Odyssey, Batman: Arkham City, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Portal, Hollow Knight, Silent Hill: Homecoming, The Last of Us, and more.

Our #SGDQ2020 schedule is now live! Runners: An email will come by end of July 14th. It will contain time sensitive info! Please check the schedule often as times can shift. If you can't make your time, email us: committee at gamesdonequick dot comhttps://t.co/p3OBf2QSMx pic.twitter.com/RTfOuWQ2LO — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 14, 2020

Despite the remote nature, viewers can still expect to see speedrunners blazing through major games for charity on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel, which can be found right here. This year, the group is raising money for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières. Certain donation amounts allow viewers to name characters in games that allow it, task the runners with competing certain tasks, and more. Over the last decade, Games Done Quick has raised more than $25.7 million for various charities.

It will be interesting to see how much Summer Games Done Quick 2020 manages to raise! Summer Games Done Quick 2019 managed to pull in more than $3 million, making it the first of the group's events to pull in that dollar amount. January's Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 event actually surpassed that amount, pulling in more than $3.1 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. All in all, the group has done some amazing work for charity over the years, and it seems they will only continue to do so!

Summer Games Done Quick will kick-off August 16th and will last through August 23rd.

Do you plan on tuning in for Summer Games Done Quick 2020? What games are you excited to see during the event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

