‘Sunset Overdrive 2’ Is Something Insomniac Games Would Love to Pursue

Sunset Overdrive is a highly overlooked title that came exclusively to the Xbox One platform. The open-world RPG with a hilarious punk flair was an incredible ride that would make you laugh so hard, your sides would burst. With the wild success of Insomniac Games‘ latest title, Spider-Man for the PS4, it looks like the studio is considering fleshing out an earlier favourite.

Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price recently sat down with IGN to talk about the beloved Xbox One title from the Spidey studio, including whether or not fans can expect to see even more from the franchise.

“I think one of the great things about starting a franchise and having the opportunity to make sequels,” Price told the site during their IGN Unfiltered show, “is that you’ve, in many cases, made the hardest decisions already.”

He added, “When you establish an IP, you now know what the tone is, you know what the character is, you know what the core mechanics are that work. You know what players liked and didn’t like,” Price continued, “so, doing a sequel for any game, be it Sunset Overdrive or something else, is an opportunity to deliver something to fans that’s significantly better than the original, and that’s something that I think we [at Insomniac] would love to do someday.”

There were previous rumors earlier this year of a potential PC port for the exclusive game which then led to speculation regarding a full-fledged sequel. Though the Korean Ratings Board lead that led to PC speculation ended up being false, it is nice to see that the studio is itching to get their Slurp drink on.

As for the first game itself, check out the official game’s description courtesy of Microsoft:

“In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure exclusively to Xbox One.”