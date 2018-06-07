Super Bomberman R’s Master Chief, Ratchet and Clank Characters Will Have Original Voice Actors

Good news for Super Bomberman fans that were looking forward to some of the guest characters coming to Super Bomberman R. Both the original voice actor for Halo’s Master Chief and Ratchet & Clank’s voices are returning to reprise their characters once more – this time in truer Bomberman fashion.

The publisher themselves confirmed the news with two new character trailers, though the Master Chief one is understandably and Xbox One exclusive. PC players will recognize a Portal favourite with P-Body making its appearance in the game as well, though no trailer for the adorable AI.

The exclusive characters will be making their way to their respective ports on June 12, just in time for E3!

For those that pre-ordered Super Bomberman R for the platform of their choice, or purchase the Shiny Edition, the 8 Shiny Bomberman Brothers Set and Golden Vic Viper Bomber were also available

For more about the game:

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.

Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner. Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.

Key features in Super Bomberman R include:

3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

New Stages

Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level

White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors

Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower

Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed

2 New Accessories