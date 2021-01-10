Madden Fans Are Amazed By Fox 8K NFL Wild Card Clip

Madden fans are absolutely stunned by the clarity of FOX’s 8K NFL footage during Wild Card Weekend. Things are off and rolling with a football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Before the game, the channel’s cameras caught All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald getting pumped up. However, the video was so eerily real, a lot of people wondered if it was a video game. Of course, the joke continued to bloom until a large chunk of Twitter had to comment on the phenomenon. Things only got funnier when the Rams scored and their TD celebration looked exactly like something from the game. Madden has only looked better and better on the road to the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. It is scary to imagine that one day the visuals will resemble that 8K camera in some regards.

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely reviewed the yearly sports title and thought 21 was a welcome improvement. He specifically called it a grand step forward for the franchise.

“It's no secret that EA's Madden NFL franchise has had a monopoly on football video games for years, even decades. If you love football, you play Madden, and there's not really another choice. Unfortunately for gamers, EA has seemingly taken advantage of that fact as of late, churning out a near-carbon copy of the same game every fall, just with new players and ratings,” he said. “The lack of changes has been infuriating, to say the least, especially when there isn't another option on the market. This year, at least, the folks at EA are finally listening. Madden NFL 21 is a long-overdue upgrade.”

“Madden 21 isn't a perfect game by any stretch, so it's not like this thing is going to revolutionize football gaming going forward. Not every choice made by this new iteration is going to be universally loved by players,” Ridgely added. “That's okay! The point is, rather than just accepting free money by being the only football game on the market, Madden 21 switches things up, while keeping a lot of the elements that worked in previous installments, making it the most enjoyable entry in the past five years.”

