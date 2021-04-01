Super Mario 3D All-Stars Removal Affects Download Codes

✖

If you have download codes for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, we have some bad news. The removal of those titles has stretched to even those items according to a report from Video Games Chronicle. Over in Japan, Nintendo HQ indicated that the codes for the limited release would be safe, but it seems as though this isn’t the case. Fans going looking for a workaround to get the beloved titles were shocked to learn that digital downloads have been pulled from retailers as the 35th anniversary ended yesterday. So, don’t go looking for the cards at Best Buy, Amazon, or even Nintendo’s official store. In a weird moment, it looks like Walmart still had the download available in some physical retailers. If you’re going that route, you’re going to have to be quick. For others looking for that classic Mario fix, there are still some physical carts available, but they will probably be snatched up soon. (And then the dreaded eBay resale game will be up and running.)

Earlier this year, Nintendo tried to explain their strategy with the Mario 3D collection and Fire Emblem’s limited release. Nintendo of America head Doug Bowser talked to Polygon about it and the theme of celebration loomed largely.

“Yeah, I think I use a simple word: celebration. It just – this is a celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary,” Bowser said. “And we wanted to celebrate in unique and different ways, and we’ve done that through games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, or we will be doing that through future releases, such as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.”

“And then we’ve also done it through releases such as Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., or through Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. There are various ways that we’re celebrating Mario’s 35th,” he mentioned. “And with some of these titles, we felt it was an opportunity to release them for a limited period of time. They’ve done very, very well. Super Mario 3D All-Stars has sold over 2.6 million units in the U.S. alone. And so clearly, consumers have been able to jump in and enjoy that. And it’s not a strategy that we’re going to be using widely, but it’s one we thought was very unique for the actual anniversary.”

