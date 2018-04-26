Super Mario 64: The Ocarina of Time Blends Together Two Classics Into One Wild Universe

Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are two Nintendo 64 classics that stand in their own right — but what would happen if someone actually tried to mash them together?

Well, you’d probably end up with a creation like Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time, the latest work by Kaze Emanuar. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he previously worked on an ambitious project called Super Mario 64 Online — before Nintendo promptly took it down, anyway.

In the game, you guide the heroic Mario through worlds that look like they were ripped straight out of Ocarina of Time — but with Mario-themed obstacles, of course. This includes phantom ghosts, blue blocks that try to crush you and more. And as expected, Bowser makes an appearance, because he looks more than ready to try and replace Ganondorf.

The team at Engadget have a very lengthy article up about the game, as well as interview quotes with Emanuar, who talks about the idea of meshing the two game worlds together.

He explained that it wasn’t an easy task. “Each ROM hack is a separate universe,” he noted — and they are two different games harboring two entirely different worlds, so that makes sense.

Aside from that, he noted that development on the game was pretty straightforward, though there were some considerations he had to make. For instance, with getting to the dungeons in Ocarina of Time, he’d have to think of good puzzles that would fit Mario in said dungeon. Otherwise, some rooms could’ve ended up “just useless.”

He eventually ended up with a design where a third of the dungeon was required to beat Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time. The rest is simply devoted to collecting stars and finding other goodies. “I feel like that’s a better fit for modern audiences,” he said. “Rather than doing the whole dungeon because people don’t have the patience anymore.”

Emanuar noted that the link to download the ROM for the game is over at the YouTube video link. However, we looked around and couldn’t find it, indicating that Nintendo may already have a hand in trying to take the game down. But at the very least, you can enjoy the video and imagine what this crossover would’ve been like if it actually happened.

At the very least, you can check out both Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the Wii U and Nintendo Wii, as well as the original Nintendo 64 system.