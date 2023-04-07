Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures Leaked by Early Listings

The currently untitled Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination will unsurprisingly be accompanied by some tie-in figures according to some listings that appear to have gone up a bit ahead of schedule. Figures that we know about already based on these listings include one each for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad. The only catch is that images pertaining to these listings haven't actually leaked just yet, so we don't know exactly what these new figures will look like.

These Super Mario figures come from Jakks Pacific based on the placeholder image used on Amazon with each of the listings for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad all lumped under the "Super Mario Movie" category. A couple of limited details available through the listings confirm things like the fact that the products will feature "up to 12 points of hidden articulation" and that they all come with a "movie accessory."

It's evident that the listings are not entirely correct in their details, however, so it remains to be seen exactly what each toy will consist of. Most of them, for example, say that they were supposed to be released today on October 1st save for the Bowser figure which says it'll be out on February 26th. Another minor detail shows that the Bowser figure weighs more than the rest of them, but we'd expect nothing less from Mario's stout antagonist.

Jakks already has a lineup of Mario figures on its site that aren't tied to the movie, so it's not too surprising to see that the toy company is making these. It'd be difficult to believe that Nintendo would let the Super Mario movie go by without some kinds of tie-in products like these, and one would imagine that we'll see much more in the way of this kind of thing between now and the time the movie releases on April 7th.

That release date is the second one the Mario movie got following its delay that pushed it out of 2022. The initial release date announcement was accompanied by cast details including the confirmation that Chris Pratt would voice Mario. We still haven't actually seen our first look at the movie nor have we heard Pratt's version of Mario yet, but that'll hopefully change on October 6th whenever the first teaser trailer is revealed.