The Super Mario Bros. Movie Wins Fourth Record-Breaking Weekend at the Box Office

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Photo: Nintendo, Universal) Week Four

Weekend: $40 million



With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The film's voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

2. Evil Dead Rise (Photo: New Line Cinema) Week Two

Weekend: $12.2 million



A reunion between two estranged sisters gets cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Lee Cronin wrote and directed Evil Dead Rise, which is the fifth installment of the Evil Dead series, created by Sam Raimi. It stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.

3. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (Photo: Lionsgate) Opening Weekend

Raised by a Christian mother and a Jewish father, an adolescent girl starts to ask questions about religion and faith. Kelly Fremon Craig wrote and directed Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, based on Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name. It stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates.

4. Return of the Jedi (Photo: Lucasfilm) Opening Weekend (of the re-release)

Weekend: $4.9 million

Luke Skywalker battles horrible Jabba the Hut and cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel Alliance and triumph over the Galactic Empire. Han Solo and Princess Leia reaffirm their love and team with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, the Ewoks, and the androids C-3PO and R2-D2 to aid in the disruption of the Dark Side and the defeat of the evil emperor. Richard Marquand directed Return of the Jedi from a screenplay written by Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas, based on Lucas' story. The film stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, and Frank Oz.

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Six

Weekend: $5 million

$5 million Total: $175.65 million

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hitman John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Photo: Aidan Monaghan) Week Five

Weekend: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Total: $88.1 million

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from a screenplay they co-wrote with Michael Gilio, based on a story by Gilio and Chris McKay, inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game and set in its Forgotten Realms campaign setting. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

7. Air (Photo: Amazon Studios) Week Four

Weekend: $4 million



Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Ben Affleck directed Air from a screenplay by Alex Convery, based on true events. The movie stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.

8. Ponniyin Selvan: II (Photo: Film Distribution Network, Lyca Productions) Opening Weekend

Arulmozhi Varman continues on his quest to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of south India's historic Chola empire. Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyan Selvan: II and co-wrote the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan, based on the 1954 novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban.

9. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (Photo: MGM) Week Two

Weekend: $3.61 million

$3.61 million Total: $12.2 million

During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain. Guy Ritchie co-wrote and directed Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim