Super Mario Bros. Movie Directors Explain Change in Princess Peach's Role

This spring, the Super Mario Bros. are making their way to the big screen with a brand new animated film from Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me franchise. The trailers for the movie have teased an enormous adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom, containing elements and characters from all throughout Mario Bros. game history. Princess Peach is obviously taking on a major role in the film, but she won't be the damsel in distress like she has been in most of the games.

In many of Nintendo's Mario video games, the evil Bowser kidnaps Princess Peach, and it's up to Mario to get her back. In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's actually Mario's brother Luigi that will get captured by Bowser. This leaves Princess Peach with the opportunity to actually come into her own as the leader of the Mushroom Kingdom.

According to directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. movie will feature a much more powerful, capable Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy.

"It's Mario's goal to save his brother from Bowser's clutches," the directors told Total Film. "He has to go on this epic adventure to do that. So Luigi, who's a famously nervous, anxious character, finds himself in the worst possible predicament: having to survive interrogations with Bowser, and make it through that gauntlet."

Horvath went on to talk about how exciting and memorable a character Peach can actually be when given a chance to be involved. This Peach will be more focused on being the leader of people, as opposed to escaping Bowser's clutches.

"She's the monarch who leads this kingdom of hapless, adorable Toads. We were thinking how strong that person would need to be to protect those people. All that informed the idea for Peach's character in our movie."

Who's in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

As you've probably seen or heard on social media, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is voicing the titular plumber in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day is voicing Luigi, while Taylor-Joy plays Peach and Jack Black portrays the evil Bowser. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 5th.