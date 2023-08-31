Super Mario Bros. Wonder Full Lineup of Character Revealed

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the last big first-party Nintendo game on the release calendar for 2023, making it a very important game for the Switch heading into the holiday season. Fortunately, Wonder has shown very well in all of its pre-release footage so far, including today's Nintendo Direct. Speaking of the Direct, Nintendo gave us a new look at the lineup of playable characters coming to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The 12-person roster is technically the largest lineup we've seen in a 2D Super Mario game so far.

Of course, that distinction is a bit of a swerve from Nintendo. The roster includes four different versions of Yoshi, which definitely helps boost the numbers in Nintendo's favor a bit. That said, the roster is still full of characters you know and love. Obviously, Mario and Luigi are coming to Wonder, but players will also be able to play as Peach, Daisy, two different color variations of Toad, Toadette, four different color variations of Yoshi, and Nabbit.

Mario’s new adventure happens in the Flower Kingdom, made up of 6 worlds circling the Petal Isles. From courses with freezing mountains to an uncanny forest, there’s a ton to explore! #SuperMarioBrosWonder pic.twitter.com/DfMmZtwdFU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 31, 2023

For the part, the characters play exactly the same, but Yoshi and Nabbit are a bit different. For one, those two characters don't take any damage outside of dying when they fall down a pit. That makes both of them great options for any players who are new to 2D platforming. However, it's important to note that neither character can transform with power-ups like the rest of the roster. Instead, they have their own special abilities like Yoshi having his flutter jump.

Recently, Comic Book was able to get some hands-on time with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. After playing the game briefly, we came away "very impressed" and said that the game "immediately [felt] familiar, but also fresh." We also said that the presentation "feels like a major upgrade from previous Mario 2D games." In short, the early stages were tons of fun and we can't wait to see more when Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes to Nintendo Switch on October 20.

What are the Transform Powers in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

While just about every Mario game has Super Mario and Fire Mario, Wonder ups the ante by adding in all kinds of new forms for the crew to transform into. This includes everything from the Elephant Mario we've seen in most of the Wonder trailers to Bubble Mario, which lets Mario capture enemies inside the bubble and turn them into a coin. You can even use the bubbles to give Mario a jump boost and reach platforms that might look out of your reach at first glance. Here are all of the forms in Mario Wonder:

Small Mario

Super Mario

Fire Mario

Invincible Mario

Elephant Mario

Bubble Mario

Drill Mario

On top of that, Wonder introduces a mechanic called Wonder Effect. This mechanic is going to be key in the game and includes several more forms. Here are all of the Wonder Effects:

Spike Ball Mario

Stretchy Mario

Goomba Mario

Hoppycat Mario

Blob Mario

Of course, Nintendo may announce more forms over the coming weeks as we get closer to Super Mario Bros. Wonder's October 20 release date. For now, this list is up-to-date as of this writing.