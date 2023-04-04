New Super Mario Game Reveal Teased by Nintendo Boss

Longtime Nintendo boss Shigeru Miyamoto has teased when the next entry in the Super Mario franchise could be announced. At this point in time, it has been nearly six years since the last mainline Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, ended up launching on Nintendo Switch. And while fans have been eager to see what might come next from Nintendo's Italian plumber, it sounds like a reveal could end up happening at a forthcoming Direct.

In a new interview with Variety, Miyamoto was asked about when the next Super Mario game might be announced now that work on The Super Mario Bros. Movie has finished. Miyamoto didn't give a specific answer to this question, but he did tease that a reveal is something that will happen at a future Direct presentation from Nintendo. "Well, all I can say is please stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs," Miyamoto said with a big smile.

Obviously, this response from Miyamoto is a bit of a cop-out as nearly all of Nintendo's big announcements end up happening at Direct events. Still, the fact that he even gave a bit of a straightforward answer to the question could imply that Nintendo is planning to reveal the next Super Mario game relatively soon. Only time will tell if this ends up being the case, but given that Nintendo doesn't have many first-party titles lined up after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it could be about time for a new Mario game to emerge.

Miyamoto told Variety to stay tuned to future Nintendo Directs for news on new Mario games! pic.twitter.com/tiWniAuArH — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 4, 2023

While we might have to wait a bit longer to see what happens next with Mario in the gaming space, the character's latest adventure on the big screen is set to arrive this week. Illumination Entertainment's The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be hitting theaters in the coming day on April 5th and will seemingly release physically this June.

