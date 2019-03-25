‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

Last month, Nintendo announced Super Mario Maker 2, a sequel to its hit 2015 title, Super Mario Maker. However, while Nintendo accompanied the announcement with a debut trailer, it didn’t reveal a release date, but it provide a general release window of June. That said, according to a new leak, we may now have a specific release day for the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

According to GameXplain, Amazon UK has begun emailing customer’s who pre-ordered the game with it that orders will be shipped on June 14, which suggests that’s when the game will release. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak, but there’s a few things in play here that make this date seem not only plausible, but probable.

For one, June 14 is a Friday. In other words, it’s not a Saturday or Monday or Sunday, meaning it’s reportedly releasing on a day where many big games launch on: Friday. Two, this release date leak comes way of Amazon UK. Retailers often spill the beans in a variety of ways, but it’s usually smaller retailers with shoddy track records. And three, it’s a specific date. June 14 isn’t a placeholder date, which rules out that Amazon UK is simply guessing when the game will release.

Still, this is nothing to take to the bookies and bet your house on. For now, it’s still very much a rumor. But not all rumors are created equally, and in terms of probability, this specific one ranks higher than most.

Super Mario Maker 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch, and at the moment, it doesn’t have an official release date beyond sometime this June. Further, Nintendo hasn’t divulged when it talk more about the game, so it may be a couple of months before we hear about it again. Still, pre-orders for the game are live on Amazon now.

