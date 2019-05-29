Super Mario Maker 2 Players Can’t Play With Friends Online

After Nintendo revealed a plethora of information regarding the highly anticipated sequel to Super Mario Maker, fans have been excited to get their hands on the game. With a bounty of new features, game modes, plenty of multiplayer options, and so much more, Super Mario Maker 2 was shaping up to be an absolute hit. However, one recent discovery has left many fans unhappy about the inbound game, especially for those who were looking to share the experience with others. As it turns out, players won’t be able to play with their friends online.

According to Nintendo World Report, a Nintendo rep confirmed that those who want to play with others online will have to solely rely on matchmaking. This is apparently to ensure the leaderboards remain legitimate, as playing with friends could make things a bit sketchy in those terms. Of course, players will still be able to play with their friends. Unfortunately, it will only be through local wireless or if said players were on a single Switch.

This is certainly disappointing for many fans who were looking forward to playing Super Mario Maker 2 with their friends online. While it doesn’t exactly render the game unplayable, it sure does make one wonder what exactly Nintendo is thinking. It’s understandable when it comes to competitive play, but just regular co-op? Here’s to hoping Nintendo has a change of heart before the game arrives next month.

Super Mario Maker 2 is set to arrive on June 28th exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more on the upcoming game:

“The Mario experience of your dreams has arrived and is bursting with creativity… including yours! Play a near-limitless number of intensely creative Super Mario levels from players around the world. It’s easy enough to create your own levels with the Wii U GamePad controller that it may feel like you’re simply sketching out your ideas on paper, but you can now bring enemies and objects into a playable course in ways you could only dream of before. What was impossible in traditional Mario games is now impossibly fun, so let your imagination run wild!”

What do you think about all of this? Are you surprised that Super Mario Maker 2 players won't be able to play online with their friends? Do you think Nintendo will end up changing this?