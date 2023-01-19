More Super Mario Movie Toys Leak Online

Earlier this month, a number of toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaked. While Jakks Pacific has yet to officially unveil any of these toys, it seems more leaks have now made their way online. Reddit user Lazy-gamer-dan has shared some images of the line to the Mario subreddit, which were photographed at a Walmart location in Virginia. The figures include the previously leaked Fire-Breathing Bowser, as well as figures of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. The film's heroes each come with an accessory, and Luigi can be seen with the same yellow flashlight his McDonald's toy has.

Images of the figures can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

In addition to this post, Lazy-gamer-dan also shared a video of the Fire-Breathing Bowser figure in action, and it looks like it's going to be a big hit! The Bowser figure features a red light inside its mouth, and kids can pour water into the toy to make "smoke" emit from its mouth. The effect is very cool, and the toy seems like one that fans of all ages are going to want to seek out. Unfortunately, no release window has been revealed for these toys just yet, but hopefully they'll start to arrive at more retailers in the near future!

Set to release on April 7th, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been generating a lot of positive attention over the last few months. While the movie's cast inspired a lot of skepticism when it was first announced, the trailers seem to have turned perception around. The movie is being produced by Illumination Entertainment, but Nintendo has been closely involved. The video game company has been notoriously protective of its properties since the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie, and it looks like this one is going to be quite a bit more faithful. Faithfulness does not always equate to quality, but fans can find out for themselves how the movie will turn out in just a few short months!

