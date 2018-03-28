Finally Get ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ for $11 Off the Digital or Physical Copy

Did you know that you can buy digital copies of games on Amazon for all consoles – including the Nintendo Switch? Well you can, and it’s a good thing because Amazon is currently offering a rare discount on the digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey, bringing the price down to $48.75. That matches the deal that you often see on the physical copy.

All you need to do is head on over to Amazon and purchase the game. You’ll get a digital code that you can redeem in the Nintendo eShop. If you own a Nintendo Switch, having this game in your library is basically mandatory. If you don’t have it, you need to remedy that right away because there’s not telling how long the deal will last. The physical copy was sold out on Amazon at the time of writing, but you can still grab it at Walmart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the physical copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for the Nintendo Switch is available on Amazon right now for only $29.88, which is an all-time low price. Not surprisingly stock is extremely limited on that at the moment, but more is said to be on the way. Hopefully you’ll be able to backorder this awesome game at the discounted price. The deal is also available at Walmart if it sells out.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.