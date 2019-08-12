Disturbing Super Mario Odyssey Mod Removes Mario’s Mustache

Mods are able to do quite a bit for those who spend time inside of video games. Whether it is to improve a particular title by adding various UI elements and enhancing graphics, or bringing in outside characters to make things a bit more ridiculous, mods are a fun time. That said, one person decided to take it upon themself to create a mod that may be on the side of disturbing as it does something not many people have asked for. Instead of adding something to Super Mario Odyssey, it removes something – Mario’s mustache.

As can be seen in the video above from YouTube user “ProsafiaGaming,” the mod just completely removes the titular character’s famous mustache, revealing a clean-shaved Mario that not too many people have asked for. For something that has been ingrained in players’ minds for decades, to have it suddenly removed is shocking and definitely a bit unsettling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mod was uploaded to GameBanana two months ago by user “M&M,” but recently popped onto radars after Prosadia uploaded their video to YouTube. 17 minutes of gameplay featuring a mustache-less Mario is surely enough to last one a lifetime, but for those wanting to go their own route with the mod, it can be found right here.

Earlier this year, VR support was added to the Nintendo Switch with the use of the Nintendo Labo VR Kit. As it just so happens, Super Mario Odyssey is one of the games that can be played with the kit, so I can only imagine what the mustache-less Mario looks like in VR. Either way, when Mario’s mustache is removed, there is really no telling just how far modders will go moving forward.

Super Mario Odyssey is currently available on Nintendo Switch. For even more information about the popular Switch title, including another mod that adds an iconic Banjo-Kazooie level to the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you creeped out by the mustache-less Mario in Super Mario Odyssey? Do you think this mod takes things too far, or not far enough? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

[H/t Polygon]