Super Mario Party Jamboree Hidden Option Instantly Makes the Game Better

Super Mario Party Jamboree is out on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, and according to its 82 Metacritic, it is one of the best Mario Party games to date. Despite this, there are still some frustrating problems with the game that have been frustrating problems since the inception of the Mario series.

For example, the pace of the game can be very slow at times. Whether its all the loading between different screens or just the general pace of the game, Super Mario Party Jamboree feels as slow moving as previous Mario Party games. However, there is one way to speed it up a little bit.

Over on the Mario Party Reddit page, one fan points out that you don’t have to suffer through the slow text in the game. Many Mario Party fans don’t know this, but there are three options for text speed: Normal, Slow, and Fast. The latter of these three options makes text instantly pop up on the screen, saving you precious times throughout the course of an entire run.

To make this happen, all players need to do is talk to Toad in the Party Plaza. Upon doing this, players will be greeted with the screen below. Once changed, the game will save said change. In other words, this only needs to be done once. Meanwhile, if you change the setting and end up not liking the change, all you need to do is pay ol’ Toad a second visit and change it back or to the third option.

“Thank you so much, I looked this up just now because the slow text was doing my head in… the text slowness is one of the biggest issues for me, glad there was a solution,” reads the top comment on the Reddit post.”

