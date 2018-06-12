Save 20% on ‘Super Mario Party’ For The Nintendo Switch

Not surprisingly, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stole the show during Nintendo’s E3 presentation, but let’s not forget that Super Mario Party is also coming to the Nintendo Switch, and it’s bringing along some fancy new tricks. As you will see in the trailer above, Super Mario Party will explore the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch in creative new ways. Nintendo breaks it down in their official description:

“The Mario Party series is coming to the Nintendo Switch system with super-charged fun for everyone! The original board game style has been kicked up a notch with deeper strategic elements, like specific Dice Blocks for each character. The game also introduces all-new ways to play, including Joy-Con controller enabled minigames, and new modes to enjoy with family and friends. Board game play goes back to the four-player basics as you take turns and race across the board searching for Stars. You can also pair up two Nintendo Switch systems and delight in this dynamic play style, such as in the new Toad’s Rec Room mode. With new modes and new minigames coupled with original board gameplay, the party starts anywhere, anytime, and with all kinds of players.”

Features include:

Mario Party Mode

• Enjoy the original Mario Party board game experience with new elements like character dice blocks, a party system, and new boards to explore

Toad’s Rec Room Mode

• A dynamic new play style that pairs up two Nintendo Switch systems for Tabletop mode

• Go head-to-head in 80 new minigames with many ways to play

• Fast and fun skill-based mini-games that use the Joy-Con controllers in all sorts of different ways

