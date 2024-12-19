Super Mario Run Announces New Super Mario Party Jamboree Event

Nintendo’s first mobile Mario Game, Super Mario Run, enjoyed massive popularity when it first released in late 2016. Years later, the game retains a solid fanbase thanks to live events that keep players engaged in the adventure. Alongside regular events like the Weekend Spotlights highlighting specific characters, Super Mario Run hosts special events bringing in other properties from the extended Mario Universe. This year’s collabs have included games like Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. But 2024 isn’t ending without an homage to the newest addition to the Mario Party series.

Super Mario Party Jamboree released in October, bringing 22 playable characters, seven boards, and new game modes to the board game style classic. Five of the game’s boards are brand new additions, such as Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party, Roll ’em Raceway, and Bowser’s Keep, but there are a couple returning favorites from Mario Party and Mario Party, too.

Escaping Bowser in Super Mario Party Jamboree

In addition to the various game boards where the friend vs. friend drama plays out, Super Mario Party Jamboree has over 100 minigames, giving players plenty of exciting ways to totally destroy one another to earn those coveted stars and secure a win. Lest gamers forget about this new entry into the series, Super Mario Run‘s latest event will bring Jamboree back to the forefront for Mario fans.

As for Super Mario Run, this 2016 addition to the Mario universe features a variety of courses for players to explore, from Special Courses to super short Remix 10 runs. In addition to Mario, the app lets gamers step into the roles of Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Toad, and Toadette to take on the courses in new and different ways, which is part of what helps keep the game exciting even after all this time.

In addition to running courses and collecting coins, Super Mario Run players can also enjoy building their own Mario kingdom, which is where the rewards from special in-game events really shine by adding new ways to decorate and personalize.

Super Mario Run x Super Mario Party Jamboree Event Details

The Super Mario Run x Super Mario Party Jamboree event begins on December 19th and will run through January 30th, 2025. The new event brings exciting several new Mario Party Jamboree-themed missions to the mobile game.

Rainbow Galleria, a featured board in Super Mario Run

In total, there are 27 missions spread across three game boards themed after boards in Super Mario Party Jamboree. The featured boards are Rainbow Galleria, Goomba Lagoon, and Bowser’s Keep. Players can complete missions on each of these boards to earn in-game rewards, including Rally Tickets and special statues of various Mario characters to decorate your kingdom. Featured character statues include Mario and Peach, Gold Goomba and Gold Bowser, and more.

This Super Mario Party Jamboree event will round out 2024’s event calendar for Super Mario Run and bring the game into the start of 2025. The game is free to download and play, though in-game purchases are required to unlock all levels. Participating in current in-game events, including the Mario Party collab, is free, but with a limit of just one free course per day. Players who link their Nintendo accounts will get another free course per day, as well.