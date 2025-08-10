The Next 2D Mario Game Must Be a Super Mario Wonder Sequel

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was dumped at the end of the Nintendo Switch’s life cycle. In 2023, when it first came out, everyone knew the Switch was on its way out. Even though it took almost two years, they weren’t wrong. The Switch didn’t go on much longer. Wonder marked the second major 2D platformer for Nintendo in the Mario series during the Switch’s tenure, but it is easily the one that’s going to last the longest in the collective mind. It was such a surprisingly good game that it demands a sequel, and if Nintendo knows what’s good for them, they’ll make that as their next 2D platformer no matter what.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was a major breath of fresh air for the series. 2D platforming is a pretty simple genre, so no game ever has to be mindblowingly good. That said, Nintendo’s typical star had dimmed a bit in recent years.

Super Mario Bros. U was a relative misfire, even if the game is still moderately enjoyable. Historically, though, misfires have been few and far between. Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island are maybe the absolute pinnacles of the genre, and Super Mario World, Super Mario Bros., New Super Mario Bros. Wii, and many more are huge, undeniable successes.

So when stacked up, it’s clear to see that Nintendo had to do something different, so that’s what they did. Different might be selling it short. The word unique is accurate but also feels insufficient, because Wonder was new and absolutely brilliant.

Every single level had such incredible detail and creativity. It felt like Nintendo finally had something good to work on instead of just rehashing old platformers for modern audiences. It also felt like they finally enjoyed making a game.

It’s zany, innovative, imaginative, and a world of fun. The only downside is that it’s a little on the shorter side. HowLongToBeat lists it at 10 hours. Even if you’re a completionist, the game is only 20 hours long. While short games are nothing new nor a problem like some modern gamers might suggest, there’s still a feeling of immense longing when the game is over, hoping for much more of the lightning in a bottle you just experienced.

There’s plenty to play and return to, but what’s better than doing the same game and squeezing every bit out of it? A new game in the same series that adds more than has ever been seen before. Instead of doing everything possible in Super Mario Galaxy, fans could eventually play Super Mario Galaxy 2.

So whenever Nintendo does return to the 2D platforming genre, which is about as inevitable as anything, even if Donkey Kong is currently getting the platform, it absolutely must be a Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2 type of game.

Imagine the sort of levels and power-ups that Nintendo could cook up with the Switch 2’s processing abilities. If they were able to do some of the things that Wonder did at the end of the Switch’s life cycle, then the possibilities are truly endless with a theoretical sequel.

It was very obvious that people enjoyed Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It inadvertently started a new series, because most others had just been a variation on the Super Mario Bros. formula. Whether that ran stale or Nintendo just ran out of ideas, it birthed a new, totally fresh take, one that should not be a one-off.

Is this going to happen? It’s sensible, logical, and would probably be well-received, but good ideas aren’t always taken up by gaming companies. However, as mentioned, it’s highly likely that Nintendo makes a 2D platform very soon in the Switch 2’s life cycle.

And since Donkey Kong just got the 3D platformer, it makes sense to remind everyone how popular and great Mario is with a 2D game, and the formula is right there with a Wonder sequel. If they decided to go a different direction, it would probably be less favorable with audiences and would inevitably draw comparisons to the brilliance of Wonder until the end of time, so the smart thing would be to just make a sequel.

