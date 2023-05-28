Super Mega Baseball 4 Will Feature Playable YouTubers Including Jomboy

Super Mega Baseball 4 is going to let you play as some of your favorite baseball content creators. The sports genre is one of the biggest in gaming, but it is largely dominated by a couple of publishers who have a stranglehold on specific sports. 2K has basketball, wrestling, and golf. EA has football and soccer, but it is now trying to break into baseball. Sony has almost completely dominated the baseball genre since 2K gave up on its MLB games in the early 2010s, making MLB The Show the only real AAA baseball series. However, EA has its own answer now after acquiring Metalhead, the team behind Super Mega Baseball.

The game is not a sim-based sports game like MLB The Show or other EA Sports titles, it's far more arcade-y and attempts to be something more casual and fun. This year's entry has a lot more money behind it now that EA Sports is backing the franchise and is able to include real life baseball legends from the past, include modes with more depth, and more. One of the more interesting elements to Super Mega Baseball 4, however, is the fact that you can play as YouTubers and content creators in the baseball space. They'll be part of their own content creators league in the game and will feature teams like Jomboy Media, a channel that is known for its hilarious, but equally insightful baseball breakdowns. The team will feature some of the hosts from the channel, including James 'Jomboy' O'Brien who is known for the breakdowns amongst other content on the channel.

🚨 JOMBOY MEDIA IS IN A VIDEO GAME 🚨



We teamed up with Super Mega Baseball 4 so you can play as your favorite Jomboy Media personalities in the game! pic.twitter.com/zGa5Xs8wnF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 22, 2023

It's a fun way to spice up the rosters in the game and also shine a spotlight on some of the beloved figures in sports. It's unclear if more teams/players based on content creators will be added in the future, but it's probably not out of the question if there's demand. Only time will tell if the game has the juice to justify more content like that.

