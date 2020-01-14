Super Nintendo World Power Up Bands Revealed

At the Universal Studios Japan kick-off event for Super Nintendo World, a handful of new details were revealed about the upcoming park attraction. While Magic Bands have become a big hit with Disney Parks attendees, Universal Studios Japan has introduced their own specialized wristbands, and they have some very interesting functionality! The Power Up Bands were previously announced by Universal, but this is the first time the designs have actually been revealed, and the first time they’ve been given a name, as well. A number of different characters will be represented, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, and Daisy! Using the Bands, park attendees will be able to collect digital coins and sync up with a special mobile app.

Super Nintendo World will use tech + smartphone app⚡ Wearable wrist bands called the “Power Up Band” will make you feel like you’re part of the game world 🎮 You can collect digital coins and compete with others #SuperNintendoWorld #MarioKart pic.twitter.com/ltloaNqCCE — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

It will be interesting to see how the Power Up Bands work in practice. Perhaps getting first place in a Mario Kart race will get players a certain number of coins, while accomplishing other tasks around Super Nintendo World will grant players additional coins. The Bands should add a competitive aspect to the park, and it makes sense considering that collecting coins has been a staple of the Mario franchise since the very beginning. It could also give the park an extra level of interactivity! Combined with the attraction’s “No Limit!” slogan, the mash-up of digital and real-world activities could give it a unique hook compared with other theme park concepts. No matter how functional the Bands end up being, they should, at the very least, prove to be a very cool souvenir for Nintendo fans!

As of this writing, nothing has been revealed about the supposed connection the Power Up Bands will have with Nintendo Switch. Back in September, Universal Parks & Resorts chairman and CEO Tom Williams mentioned that the user’s Power Up Band “actually interfaces back with your game consoles.” At the time, many assumed Williams meant Nintendo Switch. However, it’s entirely possible that Williams meant that the Band can interact with the confirmed mobile app. Either way, it’s impossible to say for sure, but more details should become available in the coming months.

Which Power Up Band is your favorite? What functionality do you hope to see from the Bands?