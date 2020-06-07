Here's Every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Recreated as an Animal Crossing Character

✖

Using some clever designs and camera tricks, one Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has transported the entire Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster -- up to this point -- into the popular video game. If nothing else, it really goes to show two important things: just how broad and wide-ranging the tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons actually are, and just how dedicated some folks can be to their craft. According to the person that shared the collage, it took over 400 hours to create, and that sounds about right considering how many characters are represented.

The transposed roster was recently shared to Reddit by user DJ-Dez, and, as mentioned above, features the playable cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recreated within Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That includes the various Pokemon and larger characters like Ripley and Bowser thanks to custom designs and some perspective tomfoolery. The only one that doesn't actually appear to have been recreated is Isabelle, for obvious reasons. You can check the full thing out below:

Both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The former continues to receive periodic content updates while the latter still has one more round of DLC fighters coming, though it is currently unclear exactly who will be featured. The upcoming character from the ARMS video game is expected to be revealed soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

