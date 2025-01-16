10 Super Smash Bros Characters That Need Reworks

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fifth entry in one of the best multiplayer platform fighters, and fans have spent thousands of hours across the series. While many fighters have gotten some much-needed updates, and the roster is bigger than ever, there are some questionable choices still remaining with the series. Numerous characters have kits that make no sense and are not reflective of their actual character. Multiple characters need reworks for the next Super Smash Bros. and these are long overdue. Nintendo has shown it’s willing to change up characters’ moves, but usually, this is small tweaks. Many of these need complete reworks to their moves and attributes.

We’ve gathered the worst offenders of this in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and comprised a list of those needing reworks to their kits and move sets. While a lot of characters are in need of small tweaks and changes, these have some truly awful aspects. Here are the characters needing reworks for the next Super Smash Bros.

Sonic

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sonic.

While Sonic is one of the most annoying characters to face in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, that’s not why the blue hedgehog needs a rework. The main reason for a rework is because multiple of his attacks turn him into a blue spinning ball. Up-smash, neutral air, down throw, side special, and down special all turn Sonic into a ball. With multiple games in his franchise, Sonic has so much potential for cool and unique moves, yet Sonic is stuck with this awful and uninspired move set. Just changing a few of these would go a long way toward making Sonic more fun to play and fight against and give his kit much needed diversity.

Ganondorf

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ganondorf.

Ganondorf has long been cursed by being a lazy clone of Captain Falcon, and while Nintendo has finally given him a sword, Ganon’s move set is all wrong. Ganondorf is a warlock and King of the Gerudo and should be much more agile. Ganondorf should be a fast and hard-hitting character, not the slow heavy that he is. Incorporating some of Ganondorf’s spells into his move pool would also go a long way to making the iconic villain more reflective of his character in The Legend of Zelda. Nintendo has numerous games to pull from when reworking Ganondorf, any of which would be better than the current iteration. Almost anything would be better than what Ganondorf has now, and could propel him out of low tier.

Young Link

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Young Link.

There is nothing wrong with Young Link besides maybe having trouble killing, but there is so much potential. Currently, Young Link is more or less a clone of Link, albeit faster and with better projectiles. A simple rework would be to give Young Link a system similar to Pokemon Trainer in which the Hero of Time can switch masks from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. These could give Young Link new move sets and adjust his stats to reflect the mask. A Goron, Zora, and Deku mask would be fantastic ways to change up Young Link’s kit and make him more unique. This kit would make Young Link play like Pokemon Trainer, with different move sets for different situations, and pay homage to one of the best Zelda games.

Samus/Zero Suit Samus

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate samus.

Both Samus and Zero Suit Samus are fun characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but there is a huge problem with their design. Samus is this slow and clunky armored warrior, while Zero Suit Samus is fast and agile, but this is completely backward. Samus’ power suit is what makes her so deadly in Metroid, and the armored Samus should be faster than Zero Suit. Adjusting the characters’ stats to reflect this would make sense to the lore, but their move sets would need to be tweaked accordingly. Samus’ current kit with Zero Suit’s speed would be unstoppable, but Nintendo needs to reconsider both characters’ archetypes to reflect their original games. Another huge issue for Samus is her jab, which just doesn’t work. Nintendo really needs to remedy this in the next game.

Solid Snake

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Snake.

Solid Snake is another character whose move set is overall fine, but there another character’s inclusion shows Nintendo needs to rework Snake some. Snake was not allowed to use a gun in Super Smash Bros. Brawl because the developers didn’t want a real-looking gun in the game, but Joker’s addition proved this is no longer the case. Snake primarily uses stealth in Metal Gear, yet so many of his weapons in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are explosions. Switching these for some pistols would go a long way toward making Snake feel more like himself, and possibly make Snake a little less campy. Snake already has the ability to box up close in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but giving him a pistol and incorporating it into his kit would make him feel even better in close quarters.

Dr. Mario

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dr. Mario.

There is no doubt Dr. Mario was done dirty. He’s basically a worse version of Mario and practically sees no use in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Aside from his terrible recovery, Dr. Mario’s kit is so uninspired and a clone of Mario’s. Currently, Dr. Mario plays like Mario but slower, and with a few different moves. Reworking his kit to showcase his puzzle history and Dr. status would make Dr. Mario stand out, and give players more reasons to choose the character. Incorporating tools a doctor uses would be a unique way to improve Dr. Mario’s kit and make him more than a worse version of Mario. Dr. Mario already has an electric effect that can be replaced with a defibrillator. This could also be used to provide some self-healing like Wii Fit Trainer can.

Steve/Alex

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Steve.

Steve is one of the most controversial characters in Smash history, rivaling Brawl Meta Knight. Steve almost breaks the game and completely changes the way players have to play. While the block mechanic is potentially broken, it’s Steve’s incredible frame data and attacks that make Minecraft’s character a problem. A single Steve combo can put players at kill percent after a single mistake and just isn’t fun to play against. Reworking Steve to at least nerf his damage and frame data would go a long way toward making the character fairer. Steve continues to be a discussion point for bans, but fixing his kit would make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and future entries better.

Kazuya

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya.

Like Steve, Kazuya is another character that does way too much damage and has too many touch-of-death combos. No character should be able to kill with a single interaction. Admittedly, Kazuya takes a lot of skill to pilot at this level, but pro players have shown it can be done with ease. Either nerfing Kazuya’s damage or making it easier to escape his combos is a must going into the next Super Smash Bros. It truly is a shame the character is so broken, as the care and attention Nintendo put into Kazuya’s kit is insane and pays a true homage to Tekken. But going forward, Kazuya needs to be reworked in one aspect or another, even reducing his weight would be

Kirby

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kirby.

Kirby is one of the original roster characters from the first Super Smash Bros. and his moveset has largely remained the same with a few changes throughout the years. But so many of Kirby’s moves are uninspired, especially considering the potential based on all of Kirby’s games. Replacing his smash attacks with different power-ups from the games would be a great way to improve Kirby’s kit and honor Kirby’s legacy. Kirby has largely been a low-tier character, but making some changes to his kit would not only show more love to the games but possibly boost Kirby on tier lists.

Lucario

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lucario.

Lucario is another character that ultimately feels fine in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Lucario’s moves do a good job of reflecting his move set in Pokemon games, but there is one major change that needs to happen. Lucario’s Aura passive is just bad, especially compared to characters like Joker and Terry who have much better abilities. Aura basically puts Lucario in a position where it wants to be behind and losing, which is detrimental in a fighting game. Some could argue it is a comeback mechanic, but even considering this, Sephiroth proves there are better ways to do it. Buffing Lucario’s Aura would be a great way to make this character see more play going forward and reward players for playing well rather than losing stocks.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has one of the best rosters in the series and among fighting games, but some characters just aren’t true to their own in-game lore. Using the fixes above would go a long way toward showing characters the love they deserve and making them feel more like they do in their own series. Some honorable mentions that need reworks include Sephiroth, Banjo & Kazooie, Zelda, Meta Knight, and everyone knows the Fire Emblem characters need something to differentiate between them all.