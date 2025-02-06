Super Smash Bros. Fans Divided Over Rumored New Character

The next Super Smash Bros. game is no doubt in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2 in some capacity. How far along it is, is anyone’s best guess, and what it will be is also anyone’s best guess. Nintendo has set the bar very high with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which featured every character from every previous Super Smash Bros game, plus a host of new characters. To build upon this, Nintendo seemingly has to include this entire roster, again, and then expand it. Alternatively, it could reboot the series, which some previous rumors have suggested. Whatever Nintendo ends up doing, fans hope one rumored character will not be included.

The character in question did not feature in the recent rumor about Nintendo Switch 2 Super Smash Bros, but according to previous rumors that date back to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, they have been considered by Nintendo, and thus could end up in Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo Switch 2. That character is Fortnite mascot, Jonesy.

It is easy to envision a future where Nintendo adds the Fortnite character because not only is Fortnite massive, but because Epic Games makes collaboration deals right and left. And this can’t be understated. Over the years, Nintendo has had trouble adding certain characters, such as Cloud, so there will no doubt be an appeal to what would presumably be a straightforward deal with Epic Games.

More than this, Fortnite is popular with a new generation of consumers that no doubt Nintendo is interested in attracting to the Super Smash Bros. series. To this end, Jonesy is a great pick, but he won’t be the most popular one with the core Super Smash Bros. base.

Over on the Super Smash Bros. Reddit page, there is a post about Jonesy being added to the series that suggests he should never be added, and some agree with this, but there are actually a number of replies that don’t, confirming a division on the topic.

“Definitely. He’d almost certainly play like the worst parts of Steve and Samus,” reads one of the top comments on the post above. “Absolutely. 99% of players don’t even use him, and the 1% that do installed the game seconds ago,” adds another reply.

A third Reddit user adds, in disagreement with the post: Not at all. Fortnite has earned its spot in a game like Smash. Meanwhile, a fourth user further adds: “Y’all need to get over the ‘Fortnite bad’ mentality. He’s undeniably the face of the biggest game in recent history, it’s only a matter of time until he gets added. Fortnite has tons of variety in weapons so it’s not like he will have a terrible moveset.”

Whether Jonesy will be added or not, remains to be seen. Nintendo has not even announced a new Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch 2, let alone started to announce new characters for it. That said, we wouldn’t be terribly surprised if Jonesy is the next Steve-esq addition to the series. When and if this happens, it will likely divide the fanbase. This is true of most additions though.

For more Super Smash Bros. coverage — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.