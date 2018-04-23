Five Super Smash Bros. Switch Questions We Need Answered

A few weeks back, Nintendo got the attention of millions of Switch owners by announcing that they would soon be getting a Super Smash Bros. game. It further sweetened the pot by announcing a huge Smash tournament at E3 in a few weeks, where many will be able to get their hands on the game before it releases later this year.

We’re just as excited as you guys to get our hands on this fighting game and see how we fare with old and new characters alike. That said, however, we have a few questions about this version of the game, with certain specifics that we’d like to see nailed down, such as possible returning characters, features and more.

So let’s go ahead and run down the five questions we want to see answers to when it comes to all things Super Smash Bros. on Switch. Something tells us that we’ll see the answers around E3 time, but for now, we’ll certainly be pondering…

Port Or a Brand New Game?

First, let’s go ahead and tackle the question that has a lot of gamers wondering — will Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch be a port of the previously released Wii U game; or could we be seeing an all new effort from the same developers?

More than likely, we could be looking at a port of the previous game — but that’s not entirely a bad thing. Smash Bros. for the Wii U is still a lot of fun, and supports up to ten players in all-out brawls. Plus, no one said it would be a straight port, as there are opportunities to introduce new characters and stages alongside the already huge cast. Plus, with some of the popular features introduced with the 3DS version of the game, those could be added as well.

That said, there is the slight chance it’s an all-new effort, optimized to take advantage of the Switch in the best way possible. And Nintendo could be encoding it from the ground up with its new Online network, which launches this September.

Whatever the case, we’re sure to see a fighting champion with Smash, regardless if it’s a port or a new version. But, sure, an answer here would be nice, Nintendo.

What Characters Could Be Returning?

While Smash Bros. for Wii U was a definitive version of the game for the long-running fighting series, some would say it wasn’t quite perfect, as there were a few faces missing from the previously released Melee and Brawl chapters that they wanted to see back. Sure, new characters like Bayonetta and Cloud made up for them, but some people still yearn for some favorites to come back.

Smash Bros. on Switch could serve as a chance for many of these favorites to return. We’re talking the Ice Climbers making a comeback, along with Solid Snake, who would unquestionably be welcomed back with open arms. And, of course, we need the bonus characters from the Wii U for another round, if only to settle the “Who’s better — Bayonetta or Ryu from Street Fighter?” quarrel.

We’ll get the rundown of who’s joining the group in just a few months. And speaking of which…

Which New Characters Are Joining the Smash Party?

So far, we only know about a pair of characters that will be making their debut in Smash, based on the debut trailer for the game. The Inkling kids from Splatoon will make an appearance, no doubt bringing their paint guns and bombs to the party.

Who else? Well, Microsoft has already given its consent to let Banjo/Kazooie star in the game, but nothing has been confirmed yet. And since ARMS was such a big hit, we’d love to see Twinelle or some other long-range brawler step up to the challenge.

But finally, how about some left-field entries? Like, for instance, Wart from Super Mario Bros. 2, with a little help from bomb-throwing mice. While we’re dreaming up choices, Shovel Knight would certainly be welcome, spade and all; and, hey, Travis Touchdown coming over from No More Heroes could be an interesting opponent.

Hopefully, E3 will provide a jam-packed Smash trailer, giving us an idea of who’ll be on the roster. Fingers crossed for some favorites!

What KInd of Modes Will We See?

Previously released Smash Bros. games have done pretty well with their modes, whether it’s taking on opponents in single player bouts; going all out with online multiplayer; or taking on nine other folks in local fights.

But this is Smash Bros. Switch, so something tells us that Nintendo is going to go nuts with modes this time around, whether it’s with specialty modes for particular fights, or perhaps even with a Story Mode, one that gives you the chance to check out several characters, and seeing how their fates intertwine with the Smash universe overall.

The company hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but fans are expecting a huge return for the series, even if it does end up being a souped-up port of the Wii U version. So Nintendo shouldn’t disappoint, even if it’s just some minor modifications on modes that have worked in the past.

What modes do you want to see from Super Smash Bros. on Switch?

Could DLC Be Happening?

Finally, with a lot of Nintendo games getting downloadable content support as of late — particularly Splatoon 2 and ARMS — we can’t help but wonder if Smash Bros. will take the same route. After all, the Wii U and 3DS versions saw new additions over the following months since their collective releases, including fighters and more.

Something tells us that Nintendo could have a few surprises in store when it comes to adding DLC to the game. Maybe a Mario Kart-themed stage here; maybe Knuckles from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe there. Or maybe something as small as favorite music tracks from the Smash Bros. world, which we’d happily take.

And Nintendo could easily push it to the next level. Along with DLC, it could host online tournaments, or maybe provide trial tournaments, in which players could try out new characters for a limited time, weeks before their official introduction. If the big “N” can pull this off, it could keep players attracted to this version of Smash for years to come.

We’ll see what the company has in store, but, yeah, we’re hoping for big things.

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch will release later this year.