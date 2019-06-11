Banjo-Kazooie Confirmed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC

It’s official: The bear and the bird are back at Nintendo! During Nintendo’s E3 Direct presentation, Nintendo announced two new additions to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. The first was The Hero from Dragon Quest, and many fans thought that would be it. However, at the end of the presentation, Nintendo revealed a massive surprise. Much to the joy of fans around the world, it was announced that Banjo and Kazooie would be the third DLC character added to the Ultimate roster.

Yes, that’s right. After years of time away thanks to Rare being sold to Microsoft, Banjo-Kazooie is finally coming back to Nintendo. This is set to take place in the Fall, though a specific date hasn’t been revealed. You can watch the announcement trailer at the top of the page!

The announcement at the end of the Nintendo Direct really screwed with the fans watching, as it appeared to announce Banjo and Kazooie, only to reveal the Duck Hunt characters making a joke. However, just as everyone groaned in disappointment, Banjo jumped down from the sky and confirmed their arrival.

After the video was released online, Rare made an announcement of its own, telling fans that it had listened to everyone’s requests.

You asked. We listened. Nintendo were listening too, and we were happy to work with our old friends to make this one a reality. Banjo and Kazooie are coming to Super #SmashBrosUltimate! https://t.co/itIuobRF5e — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) June 11, 2019

Now, everyone will be wondering whether or not Rare and Nintendo’s partnership extends past this addition to the Super Smash Bros. roster. If Rare and Nintendo are willing to come back together for this, there’s a great chance they could re-release the original Banjo-Kazooie games from N64 on Switch. Even better, there’s always the possibility that a new game could be in the works.

Are you excited to see Banjo-Kazooie come to Super Smash Bros.? Let us know in the comments!