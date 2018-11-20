‘Super Mario Bros’ and ‘Queen’ Collide With This Hilarious Piranha Bohemian Rhapsody Parody

Ever since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate revealed that the Piranha Olant would be joining the fight, the fighter fandom has gotten weird – and hilariously so. With the Freddie Mercury biopic movie doing so well in theaters, it was only nature that the two concepts meet. Thanks to the (apparently bored/awesome) staff over at a GameStop store, we now have a Bohemian Rapsody x Super Mario Bros. mashup that we didn’t know we needed until now.

The best part is that this is totally easy to recreate, because the Piranha Plant hand puppets are actually available to buy – and they’re pretty affordable! Available at ThinkGeek and GameStop for $19.97, this adorable collector’s item apparently makes the perfect musical tribute too!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s even better than the hand puppet itself is ThinkGeek’s description: “These fearsome plants are a staple in Super Mario universe. Sometimes they come from pipes, sometimes they grow from the ground, and sometimes they spit fireballs. It’s safe to say at this point that they are pretty hungry and have our red and green overall-clad heroes as top choices on the menu. We aren’t saying you could eat a whole person with a puppet, but it’s worth a shot!”

So grab yourself one, use it to sing whatever tune you want, and be merry because SuperSmash Bros. Ultimate is bringing its own Piranha Plant experience when it drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018.

To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.