‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Reveals Two ‘Castlevania’ Fighters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just revealed Simon Belmont of Castlevania fame as the latest challenger in its roster! The announcement came earlier this morning during the Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Direct, and fans were absolutely ecstatic. As an added bonus, and to the surprise of literally everyone, Richter was also revealed! Check out the reveal trailer above!

Simon will make extensive use of his whip, which gives him the longest reach of any character in the game. He’ll also wield signature items from the classic games, like the axe, and holy water. Simon’s stage will be Dracula’s Castle, which is the darkest stage in Smash Bros. history… literally. Expect to see plenty of classic Castlevania villains and monsters make cameos here!

If you keep an eye out, you’ll even see Dracula make an appearance. He’ll work kind of like Ridley in Smash 4, appearing under mysterious conditions, and will attack all players with equal ferocity, apparently. They didn’t reveal the parameters that must be met to reveal Dracula, but we assume that you’ll have to defeat all of the Castlevania monsters as they appear.

Richter is an echo fighter based on Simon. His moveset will be accordingly identical, but his aesthetic, costumes, and voice actor will be totally unique.

It was also revealed during the presentation that Dark Samus and Chrom would be joining the roster. Both of these will be echo fighters, but both have been highly requested from fans for a very long time. We’ll have their reveal trailers up in just a moment, so stay tuned!

Best of all, and least expected, at the end of the presentation it was revealed that Donkey Kong villain King K. Rool will be joining the roster! This was perhaps the most requested character besides Ridley, and besides Waluigi (we guess). You can check out his incredible reveal trailer right here!



If you’re wondering what other characters you can expect to see in Smash, the answer is, well, all of them. When the game was first revealed at E3 in June, the huge kicker was that every character who had ever appeared in a Smash Bros. game would be part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. The whole gang is here, so if you have a favorite character from a past Smash, good news: They’ll be there waiting for you!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on Nintendo Switch on December 7.