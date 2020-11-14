Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Seemingly Ruled Out

✖

A rumored Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has been seemingly ruled out by the creator of said character. There are still a handful of DLC character slots left to fill in Fighters Pass Volume 2, but if you were hoping Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu was going to fill one of these vacancies, well, bad news: it sounds like that's not happening. In fact, it sounds like the character will never come to a Super Smash Bros. game.

Speaking with Redbull France, Toshihiro Nagoshi was asked about all of the requests from fans of various fighting games -- including Super Smash Bros. -- about adding Kiryu. Responding to this inquiry, Nagoshi confirmed he and his team get a lot of requests, but personally, he doesn't want to see Kiryu in a fighting game with female characters because he doesn't want to see Kiryu hit women, which in turn not only rules out Super Smash Bros., but Tekken, Mortal Kombat, Soulcalibur, Street Fighter, and many other fighting games.

"We get a lot of requests for that,” said Nagoshi. “Of course, there are exceptions, but fighting games usually have female characters, and I personally don’t really want to see Kiryu hit women.”

Nagoshi doesn't outright say Kiryu will never come to these games, but it sounds like as long as he has some agency in the decision, the Yakuza protagonist is staying put.

It's possible we could see another character from the franchise, but this seems unlikely. Kiryu is the face of Yakuza and if you're going to add Yakuza representation to your fighting game, you're going to want it to be Kiryu.

As for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it's unclear if Nintendo ever asked about the Yakuza protagonist. If he joined, Kiryu wouldn't be the least recognizable character, but you'd assume there are many other guest DLC characters Nintendo would tap first. After all, there are some big, iconic characters Nintendo still can add.

