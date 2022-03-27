Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Reveals Which Character Announcement Was Most “Shocking”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has recently revealed which character announcement for the popular fighting game series he found to be the most surprising. For a long span of time, Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series has been adding numerous different characters from a vast number of video game franchises. And while some of these announcements are ones that fans have seen coming, others have been completely out of left field. Now, Sakurai himself has divulged which character addition to Super Smash Bros. he still can’t believe happened.

In a new blog, Sakurai detailed the numerous different fighter announcements that have taken place in the Super Smash Bros. series over the years. Specifically, Sakurai broke down the reveals that happened with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, which are the two entries that came about before Ultimate. When talking about these games, Sakurai said that the 2015 reveal of Cloud from Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII is still the one announcement that he finds to be most bewildering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cloud’s reveal was shocking, even looking back at it now,” Sakurai said of the announcement. He went on to then talk about what it was like to put together the trailer for Cloud’s reveal saying, “We took an unusual amount of time with the opening part, making it quiet and still, reminiscent of the opening of the original game. So that there would be something new no matter which fighter pairing it is, there were a lot of references included, like the stages, and this made it a bit longer than the other DLC videos.”

In all likelihood, many fans likely agree with Sakurai that the reveal of Cloud in Super Smash Bros. was one of the most surprising announcements in the history of the series. Cloud’s addition was stunning for a number of reasons, perhaps most notably because the game that he hailed from, Final Fantasy VII, never even appeared on a Nintendo platform (even though this no longer holds true). To see a character that was largely associated with a PlayStation platform arrive in a Nintendo game showed that Sakurai and those working on Super Smash Bros. were really doing their due diligence to bring in new fighters that fans wanted to see above all others.

Which character reveal for Super Smash Bros. do you think was the most shocking? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.