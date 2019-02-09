‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Piranha Plant Apparently Inspires Some Unique Cosplays

Never underestimate the creativity of the cosplay community. When Nintendo finally brought the DLC fighter Piranha Plant into their Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans went wild. But just getting excited is only the first step. We found some cosplayers that took their hype to extreme levels and we’ve got to say — we’re impressed with all of the creative takes on a carnivorous plant!

Sexy Piranha Plant

Piranhaette

This Is Just Adorable

The ‘Ol Ball n Chain

This One Gets A Little Weird

Piranha Plant Apparently Ate Carmen San Diego

Again, Too Cute

About The Game

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!