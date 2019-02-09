‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Piranha Plant Apparently Inspires Some Unique Cosplays

Never underestimate the creativity of the cosplay community. When Nintendo finally brought the DLC fighter Piranha Plant into their Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans went wild. But just getting excited is only the first step. We found some cosplayers that took their hype to extreme levels and we’ve got to say — we’re impressed with all of the creative takes on a carnivorous plant!
Sexy Piranha Plant
View this post on Instagram
PIRANHA PLANT | POWER CROWN . ? @kryptic_lens . #piranhaplant #piranhaplantette #piranhaplantcosplay #plantette #plantettecosplay #piranhette #piranhettecosplay #mario #supercrown #bowsette #bowsettecosplay #geekgirl #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayphotography #cosplayers #cosplayersofinstagram
Piranhaette
View this post on Instagram
I… I did a thing? #Piranhaette – #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayersofig #beginnercosplayer #cosplayfollowtrain #cosplayersofnorthcarolina #cosplayersofnc #cosplayofnc #cosplayofamerica #cosplayerofamerica #femalecosplayer #womenofcosplay #piranhaplant #piranhaplantcosplay #bowsette #booette #animazement2018 #animazement
View this post on Instagram
Throwback/appreciation post because me and my boy made it to one year today!! Cosplay was one of the first things that Kris and I bonded over, and it’s now one of the many things that we do together. I can’t wait for the upcoming conventions, cosplays, competitions, and adventures you and I will have together. Happy one year, my offbrand Peter Parker! ? – #cosplay #cosplays #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayersofig #beginnercosplayer #cosplayfollowtrain #cosplayersofnorthcarolina #cosplayersofnc #cosplayofnc #cosplayofamerica #cosplayerofamerica #femalecosplayer #womenofcosplay #design #designer #beginnerdesigner #cosplaycouple #animazement2018 #raleighsupercon2018 #spidermancosplayer #spidermancosplay #spiderman #piranhaplantcosplay #mario #mariocosplay
This Is Just Adorable
View this post on Instagram
Imagine you, yourself, a simple piranha plant, is chosen to be in smash instead of Walugi.
The ‘Ol Ball n Chain
View this post on Instagram
#AnotherOne in the books. ⬅️SWIPE⬅️ . Super Crown Duo. The homie @spideywu ? Piranha Plant joining myself ? Banzai Bill personified in the flesh @paxsouth . Thanks for helping the vision come to life ✊?. First one i told about it months ago. . #PAX #PAXSOUTH #squadgoals #PAXsouth2019 #POCcosplayers #representationmatters #TEXAScosplayers #SUPERCROWN #SuperCrowncosplay #nintendo #nintendocosplay #supermario #supermariobros #Bowsette #bowsettecosplay #banzaibillcosplay #BanzaiBill #banzaibillette #BanzaiBillettecosplay #piranhaplant #piranhaplantcosplay
This One Gets A Little Weird
View this post on Instagram
This won’t end well . . . #comicconla #comicconla2018 #ccla #ccla2018 #lacomiccon #lacomiccon2018 #lacc #lacc2018 #supermariobros #supermario #princessdaisy #princessdaisycosplay #rosalinacosplay #piranhaplantcosplay #princesspeachcosplay #princesspeach #supersmashbros #cosplay #cosplayer #womenofcosplay #cosplayphotography
Piranha Plant Apparently Ate Carmen San Diego
View this post on Instagram
Piranha plant attack . . . #comicconla #comicconla2018 #ccla #ccla2018 #lacomiccon #lacomiccon2018 #lacc #lacc2018 #piranhaplant #piranhaplantgirl #piranhaplantsmashbros #piranhaplantcosplay #supermario #supersmashbros #cosplay #cosplayer #womenofcosplay #cosplayphotography
Again, Too Cute
View this post on Instagram
@Regran_ed from @shaucatcosplay – @shaucatcosplay as Piranette, Piranha plant with Super Crown ????? ? @dannyryba ????? Http://ko-fi.com/shaucatcosplay #piranette #pirette #piranha #piranhaplantette #piranhaplantcosplay #piranhaplant #shaucatcosplay #dannyryba #cosplay #blackcosplayerhere #nintendo #nintendocosplay #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsincostume @dailycosplayfeature @sharemycosplay – #regrann
About The Game
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!