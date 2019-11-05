Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next 2 DLC Characters Possibly Leaked

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak has surfaced seemingly revealing who the next two DLC characters are coming to the the Nintendo Switch game after Terry Bogard. The leak in question originates from 4chan, but unlike most leaks from the dubious land of 4chan, there’s more to this leak than a wall of text: there’s a video that accompanies it. In this video, is footage of — reportedly — two Mii Costumes for both Cacodemon from DOOM and Mallow from Super Mario RPG, which signal that Doomguy and Geno are coming to the game in the future, the former of which has “leaked” multiple times in the past.

Now, the video in question looks legit, but it’s important to remember this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only could these costumes be modded into the game, but it’s possible one or both are actually coming to the game, but not alongside a DLC character. For example, an Undertale Mii Costume was added earlier this year, but there’s no Undertale DLC character in the game. That said, a large swath of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community do believe this pair could actually be coming to the game next.

Again, take this with a grain of salt. However, as you may know, previous Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters have leaked. In fact, in general the game is a very leaky ship. However, while there’s been a few accurate and legit leaks, there’s also been a metric ton of fake or inaccurate leaks. While this one appears like it could fall in the camp of the former, statistically it has a higher chance of being another example of the latter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.