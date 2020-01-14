Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Think Next DLC Fighter Is Devil May Cry’s Dante

We don’t yet know who Nintendo’s next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character will be, but if you ask any Smash player, they’ll probably give you a theory or two about who’s being added. One of the most popular suggestions right now is that the next DLC character to be announced this week will be Dante from the Devil May Cry games. There’s at least some evidence out there to back up that idea which means it’s as good a guess as any until Nintendo unveils its plans.

Dante has always been a name that’s been tossed around as a potential DLC character in Smash, but the speculation is reaching new levels now that we’ve got a confirmed time and date for when the next DLC fighter will be announced. Nintendo said that Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Smash Bros. Ultimate, will be presenting a livestream on January 16th. The announcement included three question marks with Sakurai holding up three fingers.

Couple that with one of Capcom’s tweets from the Devil May Cry Twitter account in January and you’ve got an interesting combination. A tweet shared earlier in the month listed some dates for people to keep an eye on, one of which was January 16th. No specific time was provided, but it lines up nicely with the Smash stream.

Mark these dates on your calendars…

🍕 January 16

🎸 January 30

😈 February 13 https://t.co/SvXZz4sXGV — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2020

People have pondered whether this stream may discuss the upcoming release of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch before diving into Dante’s presentation. It’s one explanation for why the Smash teaser seems to be emphasizing the number “three” so much.

Smash Bros. Ultimate rumors don’t need much to get started, but this one’s got plenty of fuel to burn through before the announcement actually happens. Whether it’s Dante or not remains to be seen, but you can see some of the best justifications and reactions for that idea below.

Sora or Dante?

Who do you think is gonna be our next and final character of the Fighter’s Pass?



Like for Sora

RT for Dante

Reply with whoever else you think it may be pic.twitter.com/5Gyweycrm3 — HeroTechne | Commissions Open (@HeroTechne) January 14, 2020

Dante Confirmed?

January 16 is Smash Ultimate & Devil May Cry announcement.



Devil May Cry 3 releasing on Switch.



Sakurai is holding up 3 fingers.



DMC3 Dante will be new DLC. pic.twitter.com/o9nRm8UTwQ — D-Piddy 🎭 (@_dpiddy) January 14, 2020

Irrefutable

People speculating on Sakurai’s position is ridiculous.



Why is it ridiculous?



BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY THE THREE IS REFERING TO DMC3 COMING TO THE SWITCH IN FEB, THUS THAT MEANS WE ARE GETTING DANTE, AND THIS IS IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE.#SuperSmashBros pic.twitter.com/k6lCHHn7hn — Crondis (@Crocky_God) January 14, 2020

When Dante Gets Announced

When Dante Doesn’t Happen …

The 5th and final #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter to be dropped this Thursday? Dante is trending? and when he doesen’t get announced- pic.twitter.com/CYwkqMUGIw — 🔥⚡Jaybrilliant⚡🔥 (@Jay_Brilliant) January 14, 2020

Main Him No Matter What

yo if Dante gets in smash i am maining him no matter what



EVEN IF HE’S BOOTY-CHEEKS BOTTOM-TIER, I WILL MAIN HIM!



MARK MY WORDS!#SmashUltimate — Solar (@SolarValley_) January 14, 2020

No Definitive Correlation

People here are gonna legit flip their shit if it ends up not being Dante, thinking that they were led on or betrayed. Remember, there’s no definitive correlation to the DMC3 announcement on Thursday and the Smash Bros announcement on Thursday.



tl;dr pic.twitter.com/RDPnltrE6H — Phan-Site (@ThePhanSite) January 14, 2020

People Will Be Surprised

Dante has been trending all day. Think it’s safe to say that, if it isn’t him, everyone is going to be surprised. pic.twitter.com/xk7PwEhGJK — Graham Sword ⚔ (@itsa_me_gameboy) January 14, 2020

Can This Be Happening?

Dante for #DevilMayCry is confirmed for #SuperSmashBrosUltimate ? Please Sakurai this can’t be happening pic.twitter.com/x9Ye0CJDxc — Rath (@RealRaths) January 14, 2020

Will Buy the DLC Regardless