Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Think Next DLC Fighter Is Devil May Cry’s Dante

We don’t yet know who Nintendo’s next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character will be, but if […]

By

We don’t yet know who Nintendo’s next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character will be, but if you ask any Smash player, they’ll probably give you a theory or two about who’s being added. One of the most popular suggestions right now is that the next DLC character to be announced this week will be Dante from the Devil May Cry games. There’s at least some evidence out there to back up that idea which means it’s as good a guess as any until Nintendo unveils its plans.

Dante has always been a name that’s been tossed around as a potential DLC character in Smash, but the speculation is reaching new levels now that we’ve got a confirmed time and date for when the next DLC fighter will be announced. Nintendo said that Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Smash Bros. Ultimate, will be presenting a livestream on January 16th. The announcement included three question marks with Sakurai holding up three fingers.

Couple that with one of Capcom’s tweets from the Devil May Cry Twitter account in January and you’ve got an interesting combination. A tweet shared earlier in the month listed some dates for people to keep an eye on, one of which was January 16th. No specific time was provided, but it lines up nicely with the Smash stream.

People have pondered whether this stream may discuss the upcoming release of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch before diving into Dante’s presentation. It’s one explanation for why the Smash teaser seems to be emphasizing the number “three” so much.

Smash Bros. Ultimate rumors don’t need much to get started, but this one’s got plenty of fuel to burn through before the announcement actually happens. Whether it’s Dante or not remains to be seen, but you can see some of the best justifications and reactions for that idea below.

