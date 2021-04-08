Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases Upcoming DLC Fighters

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has provided a brief new teaser related to the game's upcoming DLC fighters. While the identity of these forthcoming combatants are still unknown for the time being, Sakurai has made it sound as though we won't have to wait a whole lot longer to learn who is coming to the popular fighting game next.

Mentioned in a new column with Japanese publication Famitsu, Sakurai said that he is very hard at work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at the moment. In a translation by Kody Nokolo, Sakurai encouraged fans to wait just a bit longer in order to hear what will be coming to Smash next. A specific timetable in regards to when a new announcement could be made wasn't given, but based on the wording, it sounds like we could learn more about the game's future quite soon.

Sakurai ends the column by saying that this is something special to Smash. He also says that this isn’t all that he’s been working on, so hold on just a bit longer! He’s trying his best. pic.twitter.com/eCLNaL0Pp4 — Kody NOKOLO (@KodyNOKOLO) April 8, 2021

With Nintendo confirmed to be appearing at E3 2021, it stands to reason that this could be the venue in which Nintendo opts to talk more about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate given the publisher's history. In fact, within the past day, new reports have emerged that Nintendo will be holding a massive Direct presentation to coincide with E3.

That being said, E3 2021 is still two months away which means there's more than enough time for Nintendo to make an announcement related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before that time. However, it seems more likely that the company would opt to stay silent until the event transpires to build up anticipation. If E3 2021 comes and goes without any new information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it would definitely be a surprise.

Whenever Nintendo does end up revealing the next fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, who are you hoping to see join the game? Furthermore, do you think we'll get any announcements related to Smash Bros. prior to June? Be sure to let me know your thoughts down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

As for E3 2021 itself, the event is set to take place beginning on June 12th and will last until the 15th.

