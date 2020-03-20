Rumored Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Possibly Deconfirmed

It looks like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s upcoming DLC characters will be delayed. That said, whenever the first character in the second wave of DLC fighters comes to the Nintendo Switch, it probably won’t be Tracer from Overwatch. In fact, it looks the poster girl for the team-based hero-shooter isn’t coming to the game at all, or at least that’s what recent statements from the game’s creative director Masahiro Sakurai have left some thinking. In a new Famitsu column, Sakurai revealed that he hasn’t been playing much Overwatch.

As you may know, Sakurai usually plays the games from which he’s drawing characters from in order to better understand the character and how to put them into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In other words, if he’s not currently playing any Overwatch, this seems to confirm that — at the very least — Tracer is not the game’s next DLC fighter.

Interestingly, in addition to many new and classic games, Sakurai has apparently been playing lots of Apex Legends, which he’s been enjoying. Naturally, some Super Smash Bros. fans now think this means there’s a chance an Apex Legends character could be coming to the game in the future.

There is also an interview between Sakurai and Yamamoto Saho (she is a Manga artist).

Some bits Sakurai reads manga before he goes to sleep. Sakurai enjoys playing APEX Legends. Is playing a lot of new and classic games in general. He hasn’t played that much Overwatch online. — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) March 19, 2020

Of course, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, because that’s all it is. However, it is speculation that has been making the rounds within the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community lately, which is hungry for more DLC information.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.