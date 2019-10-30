Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Terry Bogard Release Date Leaked

According to a new leak, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character, Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard, is coming to the Nintendo Switch game this Friday, November 1. As you may know, we already know the character is coming to the platform fighter sometime in November, but this is the narrowest release we’ve officially been given. The leak comes way of the game’s upcoming Spirit event set to drop on Friday, which has a SNK copyright, seemingly confirming it will have SNK spirits. And if there’s going to be SNK spirits added to the game, you’d assume it would alongside Terry Bogard. Or, as well-known Nintendo and industry leaker Sabi points out, Bogard could arrive sometime early next week at the latest.

The initial discovery was made by Twitter user NintenZ, who noted that the aforementioned copyrights haven’t previously been mentioned. In other words they are new. Of course, this doesn’t confirm the DLC character is coming to the game on Friday, but that’s what it appears to suggest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RED ALERT RED ALERT THE NEW SPIRIT EVENT HAS COPYRIGHTS FOR SNK COULD IT BE?? pic.twitter.com/AC6bdN2dBk — 👻Spoopy Ninty🎃 (@NintenZ) October 30, 2019

Very interesting. Seems the spirit event on Friday may have SNK spirits. I’ll ask to try and figure out if Terry drops on Friday, but I can’t guarantee I’ll hear in time. Looks like a possibility though. I’m guessing Friday or sometime early next week https://t.co/HqZnUylyzP — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) October 30, 2019

As you may know, Nintendo has been fond of stealth-releasing DLC characters, so it wouldn’t be very surprising if we get a Bogard release out of nowhere. That said, Friday maybe isn’t the best day to do this given that’s when Death Stranding reviews go up and when BlizzCon 2019 is going down. In other words, Nintendo will be competing with some serious heavy hitters for mindshare.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.