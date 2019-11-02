Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character’s Release Date Teased

We should be hearing about the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character — Terry Bogard — very soon. According to one of the industry’s most reliable sources — especially when it comes to Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scoops — tomorrow we’re going to have a good idea of when Terry Bogard releases into the game depending on if his 7/11 ad goes up tomorrow or in two weeks. In other words, we should know if he’s releasing very soon or more towards the end of November.

For those that don’t know: Japan’s 7/11 stores put up ads for characters before they come out, providing a good idea of when they will release. They’ve done it for previous DLC characters like Hero and Banjo-Kazooie, and it sounds like the gas station chain is once again doing this with Terry Bogard.

Tomorrow we’re going to have a very good idea of when Terry releases. It all depends on if his 7/11 ad goes up tomorrow, or in two weeks. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 2, 2019

As you may know, Nintendo has already confirmed Terry Bogard will release sometime this month. The question is: when? Chances are the key to figuring out when Bogard releases is figuring out when the next Nintendo Direct is, because the DLC character will almost certainly stealth-release during said Direct.

Whatever the case, Sabi seems to think we will have a good idea when Bogard releases very soon. And this comes on the back of the game adding copyrights for SNK spirits, signaling Bogard is dropping imminently. Meanwhile, Sabi also recently more or less confirmed two characters that won’t be coming to the game, at least not as the fifth DLC character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch.